HAWAII FLUID ART BRINGS UNIQUE LIQUID ART EXPERIENCES TO CEDAR HILL, TEXAS
Inspiring and Nurturing the Human Spirit, One Painting at a Time
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 17, 2023 ) CEDAR HILL, TEXAS – (EMAILWIRE) - Maya Ratcliff, founder, and CEO of Hawaii Fluid Art, announced the opening of a new corporate location in Cedar Hill, Texas.
WHERE: 305 FM 1382, #621, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
WHAT: Hawaii Fluid Art offers unique art classes that bring people together for a one-of-a-kind experience.
ON-SITE CONTACT: Maya Ratcliff | maya@hawaiifluidart.com
For anyone looking for a fun way to de-stress and reconnect with their inner child, Hawaii Fluid Art is the place to be.
Open seven days a week, Hawaii Fluid Art, Cedar Hill offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery and more. The art classes are fun, fast, and easy. Liquid art is the perfect activity for all ages and skill levels, and the studio offers classes in acrylic pour painting, resin beach scenes, resin tumblers, glass painting and rock painting. Individual and group classes are available for birthday parties, corporate events, Girls’ Nights Out, date nights, fundraisers, family fun nights, and team-building events.
”From the moment you walk into one of our studios, you will feel loved, supported, important, empowered and capable,” says Ratcliff.
Classes and private events can now be booked online at www.hawaiifluidart.com. Walk-ins are always welcome.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2020, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and
professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art students are proud to display their unique creations in their homes and offices. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, more than 200 units have been sold, with more than 35 studios opening in the next six months.
Current open locations include Coppell, TX, Waikoloa Village, HI, Boulder, CO, Kansas City, MO,, Oklahoma City, OK., Frisco, TX, Lubbock, TX, New Albany, OH, Downtown Columbus, OH, Delaware, OH, Franklin, TN, Tinley Park, IL, Flower Mound, TX, Mansfield, TX and Greenville, SC.
Contact Information:
Hawaii Fluid Art
Maya Ratcliff
Tel: 8083444878
Email us
----
