Biobanking Market worth $5.0 billion by 2028
"Biobanking Market by Product & Service (Equipment, Consumable, Services, Software), Sample Type (Blood, Tissue, Nucleic Acids, Cell lines), Ownership, Application (Regenerative Medicine, Life Science, Clinical Research), End User - Global Forecast to 202
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 18, 2023 ) The report "Biobanking Market by Product & Service (Equipment, Consumable, Services, Software), Sample Type (Blood, Tissue, Nucleic Acids, Cell lines), Ownership, Application (Regenerative Medicine, Life Science, Clinical Research), End User - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2028 from USD 2.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.
The global biobanking market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by increasing number of private cord blood banks has led to a rise in competition among biobanks, which has driven innovation and improvements in the quality of biobanking services. This, in turn, has fueled growth in the biobanking market as more companies seek to enter this expanding field and meet the growing demand for cord blood stem cell preservation.
The blood products segment accounted for the largest share, by sample type in the biobanking market in 2022.
Based on sample type, the global biobanking market has been segmented into blood products, human tissues, nucleic acids, human waste products, cell lines, and biological fluids. The blood products segment held the largest share of the global biobanking market in 2022. This can be attributed to the rising incidence of blood disorders and the increasing demand for various types of blood products across the globe. With the ongoing expansion of biobanks and the increasing emphasis on precision medicine, the demand for blood products in biobanking is expected to remain strong, further propelling the growth of the global biobanking market
The manual storage segment accounted for the largest share of the storage type segment in the biobanking market in 2022.
Based on storage, the global biobanking market has been segmented into manual storage and automated storage. The manual storage segment held the larger market share in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the low cost and easy installation associated with this type of storage. Furthermore, many research centers and life science companies rely on manual processes for biological sample storage, this is further accelerating the market growth.
The North America region catered the largest share of the biobanking market in 2022.
The biobanking market in North America has experienced significant growth in recent years, showcasing a robust expansion trajectory. This can be attributed to the increasing number of biobanks and the growing investments in biobanking infrastructure. Major healthcare institutes and research organizations in North America have made substantial commitments to expanding their biobanking capabilities. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the subsequent demand for personalized medicine has fueled the growth of the biobanking market in North America, with biobanks playing a pivotal role in storing and providing high-quality biological specimens for research and development purposes.
Key players in the biobanking market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), Cryoport, Inc. (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), Azenta, Inc. (US), Greiner Holding AG (Austria), Hamilton Company (US), Micronic (Netherlands), AMSBIO (UK), Bay Biosciences LLC (US), BioKryo (Germany), SPT Labtech (UK), ASKION GmbH (Germany), Cell&Co BioServices (France), Ziath Ltd. (UK), CTIBiotech (France), Cureline (US), Firalis Group (France), Sopachem (Netherlands), ProteoGenex (US), and US Biolab Corporation, Inc. (US).
