Mice Model Market worth $2.7 billion by 2028
"Mice Model Market by Model Types & Services (Inbred Mice, Genetically Engineered Mice), Technology (Microinjection, Nuclear Transfer, CRISPR/CAS9), Application (PDx Models, Drug Discovery), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs, CDMOs) - Global Forecast to 20
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 17, 2023 ) The report "Mice Model Market by Model Types & Services (Inbred Mice, Genetically Engineered Mice), Technology (Microinjection, Nuclear Transfer, CRISPR/CAS9), Application (PDx Models, Drug Discovery), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs, CDMOs) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2028 from USD 1.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. Some of the prominent factors driving the growth of this market are advancements in mouse models, and the rising number of clinical trials are boosting the growth of the market. However, the presence of alternative animal research models recent ban on animal models from U.S.FDA can hamper the market growth.
Model type segment accounted for the largest share of the mice model market
Among the model type & services, the mice model market is segmented into model type and services. In 2022, the model type segment accounted for the largest share of the mice model market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to availability of various types of mice models due to advancements in biotechnology.
Cryopreservation services is the fastest-growing application segment of the mice model market
Based on application, the mice model market is segmented into breeding services, cryopreservation services, rederivation services, quarantine services and other services. In 2022, the cryopreservation services segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the application segment of mice model market. Market growth can largely be attributed to the need of preservation of novel mice models.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the mice model market.
The Asia Pacific mice model market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising focus on R&D activities, increasing adoption of mice models, and technological development in R&D activites. Moreover, growth in regenerative medicine and biomedical & medical research in Japan are some of the key factors contributing to market growth in the region. The Asian market has also garnered significant attention from global players due to the comparatively less-stringent regulations in Asian countries as compared to those in Europe and the US, as well as the region’s low-cost advantage—both factors have driven outsourcing to Asia.
The market for mice model is highly consolidated, with key players strategizing to capture the market. Prominent players in the mice model market are Charles River Laboratories (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US), Inotiv (US), genOway (France), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Janvier Labs (France), Harbour BioMed (China), Trans Genic Inc. (Japan), Ingenious Targeting Laboratory (US), PolyGene AG (Switzerland), Aragen Life Sciences Ltd. (India), Cyagen Biosciences (US), Crown Biosciences (US), TransCure bioServices (France), Ozgene Pty. Ltd. (Australia), The Andersons, Inc. (US), Allentown, LLC (US), Innovive (US), Lab Products, LLC. (US), Crescendo Biologics Limited (UK), ImmunoGenes (Hungary), Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Horizon Discovery Ltd (UK). Marshall BioResources (US), and Applied StemCell Inc. (US).
