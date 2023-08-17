Student Information System Market Emerging Trends, Application Scope, Size, Status, Analysis And Forecast To 2030
The Student Information System Market is fuelled by the need to streamline administration processes. Moreover, the rising demand for tailored solutions play a key role in driving the growth of the student information system market.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 17, 2023 ) The global Student Information System Market size is estimated to grow from USD 10.2 billion in 2022 to USD 20.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period, according to report published by MarketsandMarkets.
By Component, Solutions segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period
The solutions segment is estimated to account for a higher market share in the Student Information System market. SIS solutions are further divided into enrollment, academics, financial aid, and billing. These solutions deliver a better student experience, reorganizes internal business processes, and create learning communities that make a difference in the education industry. SIS solution is gaining traction due to the increasing demand from educational institutions to automate critical student information to better help manage, store, and track the information.
By Deployment Mode, Cloud segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period
The cloud segment is expected to have the higher CAGR growth during the forecast period. The cloud-based SIS solutions are a cost-effective and efficient way of managing big data issues across institutions. The need for enhanced security, easy deployment, ease of maintenance, scalability, enhanced collaboration, and cost-effectiveness is expected to boost the adoption of cloud-based SIS solutions and services.
By Region, North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period
North America is expected to hold the largest share in the Student Information System market. North America is the most mature market in terms of SIS solution adoption due to various factors such as the penetration and adoption of innovative technologies, increased competitiveness, and the growing need to track student progress and offer enhanced services accordingly. The presence of most of the top market vendors such as Oracle, Workday, Ellucian, PowerSchool, Jenzabar, Skyward, and Illuminate Education also plays a vital role in the growth of the North American student information system market.
Market Players
Major vendors in the Student Information System Market include Oracle (US), Workday (US), Ellucian (US), PowerSchool (US), Jenzabar (US), Skyward (US), Tribal Group (UK), Illuminate Education (US), Arth Infosoft (India), and Focus School Software (US).
