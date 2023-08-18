Digital Process Automation Market to Hit USD 12.6 percent CAGR during the forecast period
The Global Digital Process Automation Market size reached USD 13.96 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 36.07 Bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 12.6 % during the forecast period.
Digital Process Automation Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Digital Process Automation Market report offers a meticulous blend of both secondary and primary data, thoughtfully curated to guarantee its precision and credibility. It presents an in-depth analysis that explores the dimensions of current, historical, and projected market dynamics, encompassing a diverse range of opportunities and significant factors.
Digital Process Automation Market Dynamics
As per MMR's findings, 50% of organizations have embraced digital process automation as a pivotal strategy for their digital transformation endeavors. Notably, key players in the Digital Process Automation market are progressively integrating AI and ML capabilities into their solutions.
Digital Process Automation Market Regional Insights
Anticipated to play a paramount role in revenue generation within the Digital Process Automation market throughout the forecast period, North America is poised for prominence. Notably encompassing nations like the United of States and Canada, renowned for their technological prowess, the region is primed to excel.
Digital Process Automation Market Segmentation:
By Component
Solution
Services
By Business Function
Sales Process Automation
Supply Chain Automation
Claims Automation
Marketing Automation
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
By Deployment Type
On-Premises
Cloud
By Industry Vertical
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
Others
Digital Process Automation Market Key Players include:
IBM Corporation
Appian Corporation
Pegasystems Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
UiPath Inc.
Automation Anywhere
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research, a leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm has also published the following reports:
Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 8.34 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 37.4 percent during the forecast period.
External Storage Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 80.45 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 28.57 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
