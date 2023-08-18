Buckle Market to Hit USD 4.8 percent CAGR during the forecast period
The Buckle market refers to the global industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of buckles. Buckles are functional and decorative devices used for fasteningor securing straps, belts, or other materials.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 18, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for the “Buckle Market” was USD in 3.3 Bn 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 4.58 Bn by 2029
Buckle Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Buckle Market report provides a comprehensive compilation of both secondary and primary data, carefully curated to ensure its utmost accuracy and credibility. It delivers an exhaustive analysis that delves into the realms of present, historical, and anticipated market dynamics encompassing a wide spectrum of opportunities and pivotal factors.
Buckle Market Dynamics
Evolving fashion trends and shifting consumer preferences play a significant role in shaping the Buckle market. Changes in design aesthetics, materials, and style influence consumer choices, leading to shifts in demand for specific buckle types, catering to various apparel and accessories.
Buckle Market Regional Insights
North America holds a substantial share in the Buckle market, driven by a fashion-conscious population and a diverse array of industries. The region's emphasis on innovative and unique designs contributes to the demand for a wide range of buckle styles. Europe stands as another significant market for buckles, owing to its rich fashion heritage and thriving accessories sector.
Buckle Market Segmentation:
By Product Type
Single-Prong Buckles
Double-Prong Buckles
Quick-Release Buckles
Slide Buckles
Magnetic Buckles
Other Buckles
By Material
Metal Buckles
Plastic/Nylon Buckles
Hybrid Buckles
Other Material Buckles
By Application
Fashion and Apparel
Industrial and Safety Equipment
Outdoor Gear and Adventure Sports
Automotive and Transportation
Luggage and Bags
By Distribution Channel
B2b
B2C
Online
Buckle Market Key Players include:
Duraflex
ITW Nexus
AustriAlpin
Fidlock
YKK Corporation
Cobra Buckles
Metalworks
Weiye Metal
KAM snaps
AnchorBuckle
