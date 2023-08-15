Understanding the Key Players in the Research Antibodies and Reagents Market
Research Antibodies & Reagents Market growth in proteomics and genomics research, growing demand for high-quality antibodies for research reproducibility, and increasing R&D activity in the life sciences industry will drive the market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 15, 2023 ) Research Antibodies & Reagents Market growth in proteomics and genomics research, growing demand for high-quality antibodies for research reproducibility, and increasing R&D activity in the life sciences industry will drive the market.
Currently, Research Antibodies & Reagents Market is growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7 % to reach USD 16.1 billion by 2027. The research antibodies and reagents market are segmented into reagents and antibodies. The antibodies segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR in forecast periods (2022-2027). Factors such as antibodies use for research offer high specificity and selectivity and are used ubiquitously in biochemical and medical research for protein-target identification, regulatory characterization, and discovery, are driving the market.
Request for assumptions & how numbers were triangulated. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=94212793
Growth Drivers
• Increasing research activity and funding for R&D
• Growing industry-academia collaboration
Growth Opportunities
• Emerging markets
• Personalized medicine and protein therapeutics
• Growth in stem cell and neurobiology research
• Increasing focus on biomarker discovery
• Rising interest in outsourcing
Challenges
• Cost and time-intensive antibody development processes
• Pricing pressure faced by prominent market players
Trends
• Increasing research on therapeutic antibodies
• Recombinant antibodies supporting the smooth transition from in vitro to in vivo
• Growing consolidation of the life sciences market for antibodies and reagents
The prominent players operating in the Research Antibodies & Reagents Market are
Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Abcam plc (UK), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), and Cell Signaling Technology (US),
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is one of the leading companies in research antibodies and reagent market. Thermo fisher operates in four basic business segments, namely, Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products & Services. Through life sciences solutions, the company operates in research antibodies and reagent market. The company provides reagents, instruments, and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery, the production of new drugs and vaccines, and the diagnosis of diseases through its Life Sciences Solutions segment. The company operates in more than 180 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Some of its major subsidiaries are ABgene Limited (UK), Athena Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific C.V. (Netherlands), Life Technologies Corporation (US), Prionics AG (Switzerland), Thermo Detection de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., Fisher Scientific Japan, Ltd., and Fisher Scientific (SEA) Pte. Ltd. (Singapore).
Merck KGaA is a leading science and technology company with a strong global presence in more than 120 countries. The company operates from life science segment in research antibodies and reagents. Merck has a strong product and technology portfolio for research antibodies and offers innovative solutions for the life science industry. The company has a wide costumer base which supports company’s portfolio of life science products. The company majorly focuses on geographical expansions to increase its costomer base.
Download an Illustrative Overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=94212793
North America is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period.
• Increasing proteomics and genomics research and growing research funding
• Increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are driving the market.
Recent Developments
• In 2022, Abcam plc announced a licensing agreement with twist bioscience, under which Abcam will use a proprietary Twist VHH phage library for antibody discovery, development and commercialization for diagnostic and research applications
• In 2021, Thermo fisher acquired PPD, expanding value proposition for biotech and pharmaceutical customers with the addition of PPD's leading clinical research services advances work in bringing life-changing therapies to market, benefitting patients around the world
• In 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) collaborated with Wuxi and Mayo Clinic To secure FDA authorization for testing COVID-19 with ELISA for detecting both IgM and IgG antibodies
• In 2020, Merck (Germany) partnered with Elypta (Sweden) to provide contract manufacturing services for Elypta’s clinical diagnostic liquid biopsy kits
• In 2020, Abcam (UK) acquired Marker Gene Technologies (US) To extend Abcam’s assay and labeling capabilities
Currently, Research Antibodies & Reagents Market is growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7 % to reach USD 16.1 billion by 2027. The research antibodies and reagents market are segmented into reagents and antibodies. The antibodies segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR in forecast periods (2022-2027). Factors such as antibodies use for research offer high specificity and selectivity and are used ubiquitously in biochemical and medical research for protein-target identification, regulatory characterization, and discovery, are driving the market.
Request for assumptions & how numbers were triangulated. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=94212793
Growth Drivers
• Increasing research activity and funding for R&D
• Growing industry-academia collaboration
Growth Opportunities
• Emerging markets
• Personalized medicine and protein therapeutics
• Growth in stem cell and neurobiology research
• Increasing focus on biomarker discovery
• Rising interest in outsourcing
Challenges
• Cost and time-intensive antibody development processes
• Pricing pressure faced by prominent market players
Trends
• Increasing research on therapeutic antibodies
• Recombinant antibodies supporting the smooth transition from in vitro to in vivo
• Growing consolidation of the life sciences market for antibodies and reagents
The prominent players operating in the Research Antibodies & Reagents Market are
Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Abcam plc (UK), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), and Cell Signaling Technology (US),
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is one of the leading companies in research antibodies and reagent market. Thermo fisher operates in four basic business segments, namely, Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products & Services. Through life sciences solutions, the company operates in research antibodies and reagent market. The company provides reagents, instruments, and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery, the production of new drugs and vaccines, and the diagnosis of diseases through its Life Sciences Solutions segment. The company operates in more than 180 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Some of its major subsidiaries are ABgene Limited (UK), Athena Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific C.V. (Netherlands), Life Technologies Corporation (US), Prionics AG (Switzerland), Thermo Detection de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., Fisher Scientific Japan, Ltd., and Fisher Scientific (SEA) Pte. Ltd. (Singapore).
Merck KGaA is a leading science and technology company with a strong global presence in more than 120 countries. The company operates from life science segment in research antibodies and reagents. Merck has a strong product and technology portfolio for research antibodies and offers innovative solutions for the life science industry. The company has a wide costumer base which supports company’s portfolio of life science products. The company majorly focuses on geographical expansions to increase its costomer base.
Download an Illustrative Overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=94212793
North America is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period.
• Increasing proteomics and genomics research and growing research funding
• Increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are driving the market.
Recent Developments
• In 2022, Abcam plc announced a licensing agreement with twist bioscience, under which Abcam will use a proprietary Twist VHH phage library for antibody discovery, development and commercialization for diagnostic and research applications
• In 2021, Thermo fisher acquired PPD, expanding value proposition for biotech and pharmaceutical customers with the addition of PPD's leading clinical research services advances work in bringing life-changing therapies to market, benefitting patients around the world
• In 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) collaborated with Wuxi and Mayo Clinic To secure FDA authorization for testing COVID-19 with ELISA for detecting both IgM and IgG antibodies
• In 2020, Merck (Germany) partnered with Elypta (Sweden) to provide contract manufacturing services for Elypta’s clinical diagnostic liquid biopsy kits
• In 2020, Abcam (UK) acquired Marker Gene Technologies (US) To extend Abcam’s assay and labeling capabilities
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results