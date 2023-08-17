Still Wine Market to Hit USD 10.7 percent CAGR during the forecast period
Global Still Wine Market was valued at USD 178.82 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 364.29 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.7 %.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 17, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for the “Still Wine Market” was USD in 178.82 Bn 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 364.29 Bn by 2029
Still Wine Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report on the Still Wine Market provides a meticulous amalgamation of both secondary and primary data, meticulously curated to ensure its accuracy and credibility. It presents a comprehensive analysis that delves into the realms of current, historical, and projected market dynamics, encompassing a wide spectrum of opportunities and influential factors.
Still Wine Market Dynamics
The shifting consumer inclination towards wine as a preferred beverage stands as the foremost catalyst for market expansion. Globally, wine has garnered acclaim as a versatile and refined libation, embraced across diverse occasions. The burgeoning awareness surrounding wine culture, catalyzed by evolving lifestyles, increased disposable income.
Still Wine Market Regional Insights
Europe commanded the largest market share, and this dominance is anticipated to persist, propelled by a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. The region boasts a robust and well-rooted domestic market for still wines, accompanied by a formidable international footprint of European wines.
Still Wine Market Segmentation:
By Type
Still Red Wine
Still White Wine
Still Rose Wine
Still Orange Wine
By Distribution Channel
Liquor stores
Internet Retailing
Online platform
Supermarkets
Other
By Price Range
Premium
Economy/Low-priced
Mid-priced
By Packaging
Cans
Bottles
Still Wine Market Key Players include:
& J. Gallo Winery
Constellation Brands, Inc.
Treasury Wine Estates Limited
The Wine Group LLC
Pernod Ricard SA
Accolade Wines Ltd.
Maximize Market Research, a leading Food & Beverages research firm has also published the following reports:
Wine Corks Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 22.70 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.0 percent during the forecast period.
Wine Fining Agent Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 976.9 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.5 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
