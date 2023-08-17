Water Flosser Market to Hit USD 5.4 percent CAGR during the forecast period
Global Water Flosser Market size was valued at USD 815.4 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1178 Mn by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.4 %.
Water Flosser Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report on the Water Flosser Market provides a meticulous amalgamation of both secondary and primary data, meticulously curated to ensure its accuracy and credibility. It presents a comprehensive analysis that delves into the realms of current, historical, and projected market dynamics, encompassing a wide spectrum of opportunities and influential factors.
Water Flosser Market Dynamics
The ascendancy of oral health consciousness among consumers assumes a pivotal role in propelling the water flosser market. As consumers become increasingly cognizant of the critical importance of maintaining optimal oral hygiene and comprehending its overarching implications for overall well-being.
Water Flosser Market Regional Insights
North America commands a substantial market share within the water flosser industry, boasting a robust presence of diverse manufacturers specializing in water flossers within the region. The epicenter of production primarily resides in the United States and Canada. Water flosser manufacturing activities in North America are characterized by the infusion of advanced technology and enhanced quality control protocols, meticulously executed to ensure strict adherence to regulatory standards.
Water Flosser Market Segmentation:
By Application
General Oral Hygiene
Dental Restrictions
Orthodontics
By Type
Countertop Water Flosser
Cordless Portable Water Flosser
Combination Water Flosser
By End-User
Residential Users
Dental Clinics & Professionals
Water Flosser Market Key Players include:
Waterpik, Inc.
Philips
Panasonic Corporation
Jetpik
H2ofloss
Oral-B (Procter & Gamble)
Aquapick
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
