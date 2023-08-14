Hybrid Power Solutions Market Soaring at 10.4% CAGR to Reach $4.0 billion by 2028
The hybrid power solutions market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 2.4 billion in 2023 to USD 4.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 14, 2023 ) According to a research report "Hybrid Power Solutions Market by System Type (Solar-Fossil, Wind-Fossil, Solar-Wind-Fossil, Solar-Wind, Others), Grid Connectivity (On-Grid, Off-Grid), Capacity (Upto 100kW, 100kW-1MW, Above 1MW), End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the hybrid power solutions market is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2028 from an estimated USD 2.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.
Browse 139 market data Tables and 53 Figures spread through 193 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Hybrid Power Solutions Market - Global Forecast to 2028"
Hybrid power solutions are essential because they provide a reliable and stable energy supply by harnessing the benefits of both renewable sources and conventional energy, ensuring energy security, reducing environmental impact by reduction in carbon emissions, and supporting sustainable development across various sectors.
The Industrial, by end user, is expected to grow be the largest segment during the forecast period.
Based on end user, the hybrid power solutions market has been split into residential, commercial, and indusrials. The industrial segment is anticipated to be the largest during the forecast period. Industrial segment is growing in hybrid power solutions market due to the increased emphasis on meeting emission reduction targets and achieving environmental sustainability. Industrial facilities, characterized by higher energy demands and carbon footprints, find hybrid power solutions particularly compelling in aligning with their sustainability objectives and reducing environmental impact.
The 100kW-1MW segment, by capacity segment, is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.
This report segments the hybrid power solutions market based on capacity into three segments:upto 100kW, 100kW-1MW, and above 1MW. The 100kW-1MW segment is expected to be the second-fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The 100kW-1MW segment is growing more in the commercial sector due to its suitable power capacity for various operations and equipment, cost-effectiveness, and technological advancements, making it a preferred choice for businesses.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the hybrid power solutions market
Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest hybrid power solutions market during the forecast period. The region's increasing focus on renewable energy, coupled with supportive government policies and incentives, has driven the development of significant solar-wind projects in the region, specifically India. These large-scale projects contribute to the rapid expansion of the hybrid power solutions market in the Asia Pacific, attracting investments, fostering innovation, and establishing the region as a key player in the global transition towards sustainable energy solutions.
Some of the major players in the hybrid power solutions market are General Electric (US), Vertiv Group Corp. (US), Vestas (Denmark), Wärtsilä (Finland), and SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany). The major strategies adopted by these players include sales contract, product launches, investments, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
