NYX Cosmetics Launches New 'Barbie' Line at Posh Party on Sunset Strip!
Collins Visual Media Sets the Stage for Popular Makeup Brand’s Epic Pool Party!
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 14, 2023 ) West Hollywood, CA - After the global success that is ‘Barbie’ took the world by storm to become the #1 movie three weeks in a row, it is no surprise that countless ‘Barbie’-themed or ‘Barbie’-inspired events have been popping up everywhere. One such event recently took place at Skybar, a glamorous venue at the Mondrian Hotel in West Hollywood on July 14th, 2023.
NYX Cosmetics, the fierce community of artists making professional makeup more accessible to people of all walks of life, launched an exciting new line of makeup in collaboration with the hit new film written and directed by Greta Gerwig.
Collins Visual Media (CVM), the independently-owned creative and design firm responsible for large-format prints, hero props, and countless other customized works featured in some of the most popular TV commercials and films, was commissioned to help bring this visionary party to life!
Everything from customized surfboards, to 3D logos that were seen floating atop the surface of the venue’s iconic pool, along with numerous photo-op displays and various directional signage, the party was as colorful and fabulous as Barbie herself.
With more than 40 years of experience working in the entertainment industry, CVM began as a simple sign painting shop in Kansas, run by the original and current owner, George Collins. From grand format prints to small posters and everything in between, CVM now works ‘round the clock to guarantee that every project is a success. Located in beautiful Shadow Hills, the equestrian residential neighborhood nestled just outside of Burbank, CVM’s shop offers some refreshing scenery for citydwellers, providing a great escape from the concrete jungles of Los Angeles in exchange for swaying trees, singing birds, and yes - horses, too.
