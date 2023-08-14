HLA Typing Market worth $2.1 billion by 2028
HLA Typing Market is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2028 from an estimated value of USD 1.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
The report "HLA Typing Market by Technology (PCR (SSO, SSP, Real Time), Sequencing (NGS, Sanger)), Product (Instrument, Reagent, Software), Application (Chimerism, Antibody Screening), End User (Hospital, Diagnolab, Academia) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2028 from an estimated value of USD 1.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The neurovascular devices market is mainly driven by rising incidence of neurovascular diseases, availability of medical reimbursements for neurovascular procedures, expansion of healthcare infrastructure across emerging economies, increased focus of players on boosting the research in novel neurovascular devices, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures.
The molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of 86.5% in 2022, by technology segment.
Based on technology, the HLA typing market is segmented into molecular assay technologies and non-molecular assay technologies. The molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The large share of the segment is attributed to the benefits of molecular assay technologies over non-molecular assays, such as low turnaround times, high procedural efficacy, multi-sample study capabilities, and real-time sample analysis.
Molecular assay techniques are used in HLA typing for applications such as donor-recipient cross-matching, cancer and autoimmune disease diagnostics, infectious disease diagnostics, and transfusion.
This market is segmented into PCR-based molecular assays and sequencing-based molecular assays. The growing demand for molecular assays is mainly attributed to their technological benefits over non-molecular assays, such as low turnaround times, high procedural efficacy, and real-time sample analysis. Other factors supporting market growth include growing applications in patient profiling, rising public-private investments for product development, and increasing evidence for the clinical efficacy of molecular assay techniques, coupled with rising technological advancements in molecular diagnostics (such as PCR and NGS).
The diagnostic applications segment is anticipated to register highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on application, the diagnostic applications market is segmented into Donor Recipient Cross Match, Cancer Diagnosis & Prevention, Infectious & Non-infectious disease testing, Transfusion Therapy and Others. The diagnostic applications segment accounted for the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecasr period . The diagnostic applications segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising technological advancements in molecular assay techniques; increasing adoption of molecular assays for pathogen testing in infectious and non-infectious disease testing; and the growing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases.
North America to dominate the global neurovascular devices market
Based on the region, the neurovascular devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of neurovascular devices market. The large share of North America can be attributed to the high adoption of HLA typing devices in the region, the strong presence of companies operating in the market, and the availability of significant R&D investments for product development.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large target patient population, rising awareness on the advantages HLA typing, geographical expansion of players in region, and government initiatives to modernize & expand healthcare infrastructure.
Major players in neurovascular devices market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and bioMérieux S.A. (France). Other players in the market are Immucor, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Luminex Corporation (US), CareDx (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Hologic (US), GenDx (Netherlands), and Biofortuna (UK), among others.
