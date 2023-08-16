Point Of Care Breathalyzers Market to Hit USD 2.95 Bn by 2029
The global Point Of Care Breathalyzers Market was valued at USD 1.71 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 2.95 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2023-2029.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 16, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Point Of Care Breathalyzers Market” was USD 1.71 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 2.95 Bn by 2029.
Point Of Care Breathalyzers Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Point Of Care Breathalyzers Market report has been intricately curated, seamlessly amalgamating primary and secondary data sources to ensure unparalleled precision and credibility. It offers a comprehensive analysis that delves into the domains of current, historical, and projected market dynamics.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/200524
Point Of Care Breathalyzers Market Dynamics
Factors fuelling growth in the Global Point of Care Breathalysers Market encompass mounting apprehensions regarding road safety and the imperative for efficient alcohol testing apparatus. As the escalating count of road accidents attributed to alcohol-induced driving becomes evident, a burgeoning requirement for portable and user-friendly breathalyzers.
Point Of Care Breathalyzers Market Regional Insights
North America, Europe, and Asia have firmly established themselves as key markets for Point of Care Breathalysers, whereas regions such as South America, Africa, and Oceania are progressively emerging. Each geographical area possesses its distinct legal frameworks, cultural perceptions, and market requisites.
Point Of Care Breathalyzers Market Segmentation:
By Product
Handheld Breathalyzers
Tabletop Breathalyzers
Disposable Breathalyzers
By Distribution Channel
Online Retailers
Offline Retailers
Drug Stores and Pharmacies
By Application
Alcohol Detection and Monitoring
Drug Detection and Screening
By End-User
Hospitals and Clinics
Law Enforcement Agencies
Individuals and Consumers
Point Of Care Breathalyzers Market Key Players include:
Lion Laboratories Limited
C4 Development
Alere
Andatech Private Limited
Dr Gerwerk AG and Co KGaA
Lifeloc Technologies
Maximize Market Research, a leading Healthcare research firm has also published the following reports:
Point of care diagnostics Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 47.68 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.5 percent during the forecast period.
Smart Medical Devices Market: The market size is expected to reach USD 63.25 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
