Kairomones Market to Hit USD 1520.56 Mn by 2029
The Kairomones Market size was valued at USD 650.35 Mn. In 2022 and the total Kairomones Market revenue is growing by 12.9 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 1520.56 Mn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 16, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Kairomones Market” was USD 650.35 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1520.56 Mn by 2029.
Kairomones Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Kairomones Market report is meticulously curated, incorporating a harmonious amalgamation of both secondary and primary data sources to ensure the utmost accuracy and authenticity. It presents an all-encompassing analysis of the prevailing, historical, and anticipated market dynamics, encapsulating an array of opportunities, driving forces, impediments, and challenges.
Kairomones Market Dynamics
The increased adoption of Kairomones in non-agricultural domains is a pivotal driver behind the growth of the market. These specialized chemical compounds find valuable applications in forest management, contributing to the monitoring and regulation of pest populations that pose a threat to trees.
Kairomones Market Regional Insights
Within North America, the Kairomones market experiences robust expansion fueled by an intensified emphasis on sustainable pest management practices. The escalating awareness of environmental concerns and stringent regulations governing chemical pesticide usage contributes to the adoption of Kairomones-driven solutions. Sectors like forestry and public health benefit from these innovative methodologies, thereby contributing to the overarching market growth.
Kairomones Market Segmentation:
By Function
Mass trapping
Detection and monitoring
Mating disruption
Others
By Crop Type
Field crops
Horticulture crops
Plantation crops
Floriculture
Others
Kairomones Market Key Players include:
Koppert Biological Systems
International Pheromone Systems
SEDQ Healthy Crops
Novagrica Hellas
Russell IPM
Sanidad Agricola Econex, Ltd.
Suterra LLC
Synergy Semiochemicals Corporation
Trécé Inc.
Harmony Ecotech Pvt. Ltd.
Suterra
