Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market to Hit USD 119.2 Mn by 2029
The Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market size was valued at USD 25.1 Million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 119.2 Million
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 15, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market” was USD 25.1 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 119.2 Mn by 2029.
Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report on the Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market has undergone meticulous curation, seamlessly integrating primary and secondary data sources to ensure an unmatched level of precision and credibility. It presents an all-encompassing analysis that delves into the realms of present, historical, and projected market dynamics.
Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics
Several compelling factors propel the advancement of non-invasive blood glucose monitors. Primarily, the escalating worldwide prevalence of diabetes has generated a heightened demand for efficient blood glucose monitoring solutions. The presence of favorable reimbursement policies in select regions has rendered these devices more accessible and cost-effective for individuals managing diabetes.
Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Regional Insights
North America and Europe are buoyed by factors such as diabetes management and patient-centric healthcare practices. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region stands out with the highest growth trajectory, attributed to escalating diabetes incidence coupled with augmented investments in research and development.
Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation:
By Technology
Spectroscopy
Electromagnetic
Microwave
Ultrasonic
Thermal
Others
By End User
Hospitals
Homecare
Clinics
By Modality
Nonwearable
Wearable
Invasive
Non-invasive
By Distribution
Retail sales
Institutional sales
Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Key Players include:
Abbott Laboratories (United States)
Dexcom (United States)
Senseonics (United States)
GlySens (United States)
MediSense (United States)
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
