Pitched Roof and Facade Membranes Market to reach USD 3253.32 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 10.5 percent and forecast (2023-2029)
Pitched Roof And Facade Membranes Market size was valued at USD 1617.3 Bn. in 2022 and the total Pitched Roof And Facade Membranes revenue is expected to grow by 10.5% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 3253.32 Bn.
The total global market for the "Pitched Roof and Facade Membranes Market" was valued at USD 1617.3 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 3253.32 Bn by 2029.
Pitched Roof and Facade Membranes Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Pitched Roof and Facade Membranes Market, which includes market growth drivers, opportunities and restating factors. PESTLE, a SWOT analysis was used to determine the industry analysis. The data was collected through both primary and secondary research methods using references to authentic sources.
Pitched Roof and Facade Membranes Market Dynamics
The growth of construction activities and renovation due to improvement in infrastructure development is a key driver for the market across the world. Also, government activities for membrane structure offer various facilities and advantages. However, increasing demand for the waterproofing membrane creates an opportunity for overall market growth.
Pitched Roof and Facade Membranes Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific dominated the global Pitched Roof and Facade Membranes Market in 2022. The regional market growth is due to the high demand for waterproofing membranes, the development of luxury and modern buildings and urbanization. Such are some drivers for the regional industry growth.
Pitched Roof and Facade Membranes Market Segmentation
By Type
Polyethylene (PE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Others
By Application
Pitched Roof
Walls
Pitched Roof and Facade Membranes Key Players include:
Cosella-Dorken,
Dow, Inc.,
DuPont de Nemours Inc,
GAF,
IKO Industries Ltd.,
Kingspan Group PLC,
Knauf Insulation,
Low & Bonar PLC,
Riwega S.R.L.,
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
