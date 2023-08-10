Chromatography Instruments Market to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate in the Coming Years
The chromatography instruments market is expected to grow from USD 8.6 billion in 2020 to USD 11.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 10, 2023 ) The growing investments in the pharmaceutical R&D, rising food safety concerns, increasing adoption of gas chromatography in oil & gas industry and policies to reduce environmental pollution levels are the key drivers of the chromatography instruments market growth.
The market for chromatography instruments is expected to grow from USD 8.6 billion in 2020 to USD 11.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
MARKET DYNAMICS
1 DRIVERS
1.1 Policies and initiatives to reduce environmental pollution levels
1.2 Growing food safety concerns
1.3 Increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D
1.4 Importance of chromatography tests in the drug approval process
1.5 Rising popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques
2 RESTRAINTS
2.1 High cost of chromatography equipment
2.2 Dearth of skilled professionals
3 OPPORTUNITIES
3.1 Increasing demand for chromatography instruments in emerging markets
3.2 Growing proteomics and genomics markets
3.3 Application of chromatography in the purification of monoclonal antibodies
3.4 Advancements in gas chromatography columns for petrochemical applications
The chromatography instruments market includes Tier I and II vendors like Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific and PerkinElmer among others. The companies have a large market spread across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.
Market Segmentation:
The market is segmented by type, into liquid chromatography (LC) systems, gas chromatography (GC) systems, supercritical fluid chromatography (SFC) systems and thin-layer chromatography (TLC) systems.. The liquid chromatography systems segment is estimated to command the largest share of the market in 2020, and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The chromatography instruments market, by consumable & accessory is broadly segmented into column, column accessories, autosampler, autosampler accessories, flow management accessories, solvents/reagents/adsorbents, chromatography fittings and tubing, detectors, mobile phase accessories, fraction collectors, pressure regulators, and other accessories.
The end-user industry is segmented into life science industry, academic & research institutes, oil & gas industry, environmental agencies, food & beverage industry and other end user industries. The life science industry is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2020 owing to the increasing R&D investment by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.
Regional Analysis:
North America is expected to dominate the global market in 2020, followed by Europe, whereas the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high regional growth is attributed to the increasing R&D funding in healthcare industries, growing number of preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies, upsurge in the number of metabolomics research studies, growing food and agricultural industry in Canada and presence of developed healthcare and research infrastructure.
Recent Developments
• In 2020, Waters Corporation (US) acquired Andrew Alliance (Switzerland), a software company, to broaden its technology portfolio for including advanced robotics and software to enable scientists to perform both routine and complex laboratory work processes
• In 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) launched the Thermo Scientific Vanquish Core HPLC systems to maintain consistent throughput and ensure dependable analytical results
• In 2020, Hitachi (Japan) acquired all the remaining shares of Hitachi High-Technologies for USD 5 billion and later announced it as a subsidiary of Hitachi. This subsidiary will be responsible for the manufacturing of measuring and analytical equipment, along with the development of chip-making equipment and industrial materials and systems.
Top Key Players:-
The major players operating in the chromatography instruments market include Agilent Technologies (US), Waters Corporation (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), PerkinElmer (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Phenomenex (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Cytiva (US), Hitachi (Japan) and Restek Corporation (US) among others.
