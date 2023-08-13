Textile Market to reach USD 2545.18 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 7.5 percent and forecast (2023-2029)
Global Textile Market size was valued at USD 1534.12 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2545.18 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.5 %.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 13, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Textile Market” was valued at USD 2545.18 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 2545.18 Bn by 2029.
Textile Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a strategic analysis of the Textile Market analysis from top key players including market share, size, major drivers, challenges, and opportunities. For the industrial analysis PESTLE, a SWOT analysis tool was used for the global Textile Market. The report included primary and secondary research methodology, where industry experts were interviewed, and data were gathered from various sources such as company websites, annual reports, and press releases.
Textile Market Dynamics
The expansion of the clothing industry, high demand for several types of fabrics, and distribution channel growth such as online platforms, retail sectors and others. These are key drivers for the market growth.
Textile Market Regional Insights
In 2022, the Asia Pacific held the largest market share and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is driven by the strong supply of raw materials through developing economic countries and well-established supply chains and textile production.
Textile Market Segmentation
By Product
Polyester
Natural Fiber
Nylon
Others
By Application
Fashion and Clothing
Household
Technical
Industrial
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online Retail
Offline Retail
Others
Textile Key Players include:
Aigle SAS
Arvind Ltd
Ashworth Inc
Canterbury of New Zealand Ltd.
Cone Mills Corporation
BSL Limited, INVISTA S.R.L.
Lu Thai Textile Co., Ltd.
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
