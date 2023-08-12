Air Treatment Products Market is expected Reach USD 25.44 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.8 Percent
Air Treatment Products Market was valued at USD 17.12 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 25.44 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.8 % during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 12, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Air Treatment Products Market was USD 17.12 billion. In 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 25.44 billion by 2029.
Air Treatment Products Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Air Treatment Products Market research uses primary and secondary data sources for data collection. The research covers all possible factors that influence the market and evaluates them in-depth through primary research to arrive at valuable conclusions. Research is conducted for comprehensive market engineering and calculations for market statistics, market size estimations, market forecasts, market breakdown, and data triangulation.
Air Treatment Products Market Dynamics
The market is growing due to increased awareness of indoor air quality and its impact on health drives demand. Advancements in smart technology and innovation attract consumers seeking efficient and sustainable air treatment solutions, propelling the market growth.
Air Treatment Products Market Regional Insights
North America dominates the market in 2022, driven by robust healthcare infrastructure, air quality awareness, and pollution legislation. Europe is a major market too, with environmental sustainability and air quality standards fueling growth, especially in Germany, the UK, and France, where strong healthcare systems and consumer preferences for energy-efficient and sustainable products prevail.
Air Treatment Products Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Air Purifiers
Humidifiers
Dehumidifiers
Ventilation Systems
Air Filters
By Technology
High-Efficiency Particulate Air Filters
Activated Carbon Filters
Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation
Ionizers, Ozone Generators
By Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Automotive Applications
By Distribution Channel
Online Retail
Specialty Stores
Departmental Stores
Direct Sales
Air Treatment Products Key Competitors include
Honeywell International Inc
IQAir North America
Blueair Inc
Coway Co. Ltd
Dyson Ltd
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
