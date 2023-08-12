Display Material Market is expected Reach USD 292.12 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.13 Percent
Global Display Material Market size was valued at USD 168.43 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 292.12 Million by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.13% from forecast 2023 to 2029
Display Material Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Display Material Market Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, focusing on various display materials like OLED, LCD, and LED. Our research methodology involves thorough data collection, market surveys, and expert insights to provide valuable information on market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and key players shaping the market landscape.
Display Material Market Dynamics
The market is witnessing substantial growth driven by the surging demand for electronic devices equipped with advanced display technologies like OLED and LED. The market is propelled by the rising adoption of smartphones, tablets, and TVs, fuelled further by technological innovations. Additionally, the increasing popularity of AR/VR devices and automotive displays contributes to its expanding scope.
Display Material Market Regional Insights
North American region dominates the market and held 32 percent of the market share in 2022. The Asia-Pacific region is dominating the Display Material Market due to its thriving consumer electronics industry and increasing demand for advanced displays in countries like China, South Korea, and Japan. The region's rapid technological advancements, large consumer base, and growing investments in display technologies contribute to its market leadership.
Display Material Market Segmentation
By Application
Smartphones
Televisions
Automotive displays
Digital signage
Wearable devices
By Material
LCD
OLED
LED
QLED
By Panel
Rigid panels
Flexible panels
Display Material Key Competitors include:
Samsung SDI
LG Chem
Sumitomo Chemical
Corning
Nitto Denko (Japan)
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
