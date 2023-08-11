Dental Market expected to reach USD 63.93 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.4 percent
The captured list of leading manufacturers of Dental industry has been compiled after an analysis of multiple factors.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 11, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Dental Market was USD 38.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 63.93 billion by 2029.
Dental Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides dynamics of the Dental Market such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. The market is segmented into major regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, The Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report also covers a strategic study of key market players in the market.
Dental Market Dynamics
Increased cognizance approximately in oral fitness and dental care is determined among individuals. Awareness has boosted the demand for dental merchandise and services. The growing older populace is propelling the demand for dental care, prosthetics, implants and periodontal treatments.
Dental Market Regional Insights
North America's dental marketplace is motivated by robust healthcare infrastructure and excessive oral fitness awareness. US and Canada are extensive marketplace participants because of the growing older populace and beneficial repayment policies. The marketplace is increasing because of technological improvements and a focal point on beauty dentistry
Dental Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Dental Consumables
Dental Equipment
Dental Laboratory Equipment
Dental Biomaterials
By Service Segmentation
Preventive Dentistry
Restorative Dentistry
Prosthodontics
Orthodontics
Endodontics
Periodontics
Cosmetic Dentistry
By End-User
Dental Hospitals and Clinics
Dental Laboratories
Dental Emergency Centres
By Technology
Digital Dentistry
3D Printing in Dentistry
Dental Imaging Technologies
Laser Dentistry
By Application
Diagnosis and Treatment Planning
Dental Prosthetics and Restorations
Dental Implants
Cosmetic Dentistry
Orthodontics
Endodontics
Periodontics
Dental Key Competitors include:
Dentsply Sirona
Henry Schein
3M
Zimmer Biomet
Align
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/200602
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/200602
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/200602
