Cybersecurity Mesh Market is expected Reach USD 7.21 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 29.2 Percent
North America dominates the Global Cyber Security market during the forecast period 2023-2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 11, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Cybersecurity Mesh Market was USD 1.2 Bn. in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 7.21 Bn by 2029.
Cybersecurity Mesh Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report covers an in-depth analysis of the industry. Key insights of the report include the Cybersecurity Mesh Market size and the growth rate. A thorough regional analysis provides valuable information on market penetration, regional dominance, and growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market.
Cybersecurity Mesh Market Dynamics
The market is driven by increasing cyber threats, sophisticated attacks, and the growing need for comprehensive security solutions. As organizations adopt distributed and remote work models, the demand for flexible and scalable cybersecurity solutions to protect diverse endpoints and cloud-based assets further fuels market growth.
Cybersecurity Mesh Market Regional Insights
North American region dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. These organizations have significant budgets allocated to cybersecurity investments, driving the demand for advanced security solutions in the market.
Cybersecurity Mesh Market Segmentation
By Component
Solutions
Services
By Deployment Mode
On-Premises
Cloud
By Security Type
Network Security Mesh
Cloud Security Mesh
Endpoint Security Mesh
Application Security Mesh
Data Security Mesh
Identity and Access Management Mesh
By End-Use
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Healthcare
Government and Defence
IT and Telecom
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing
Retail
Key Competitors include:
IBM Corporation
Zscaler, Inc.
Fortinet, Inc.
Forcepoint LLC
Cato Networks Ltd.
