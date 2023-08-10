White Mushroom Market is expected Reach USD 63.49 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.9 Percent
White Mushroom Market size was valued at USD 39.8 Mn. in 2022 and the total White Mushroom revenue is expected to grow by 6.9 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 63.49 Mn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 10, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the White Mushroom Market was USD 39.8 Mn. in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 63.49 Mn. by 2029.
White Mushroom Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The White Mushroom Market Report presents a comprehensive analysis of the industry's growth, driven by veganism and nutritional awareness. Research methodology involves rigorous data collection, market surveys, and expert insights to provide accurate and valuable information on the market size, trends, and opportunities.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/200223
White Mushroom Market Dynamics
Increasing veganism and the quest for alternative protein sources have boosted the demand for the white mushrooms Market. Their nutritional benefits, including β-glucan, appeal to health-conscious consumers. Additionally, their efficient cultivation process, requiring less land and water, aligns with the food industry's sustainability goals, driving their popularity in restaurants and hotels.
White Mushroom Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific dominated the white mushroom market in 2022 as China is the largest producer and consumer of mushrooms globally accounting for 82.8 percent of total production in 2022. Increasing demand for healthy and nutritious foods, the growing popularity of vegetarian and vegan diets, and rising awareness of the health benefits of mushroom
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/200223
White Mushroom Market Segmentation
By Form
Fresh Mushroom
Processed Mushroom
By Branding
Private-label
Branded
By Application
Food Processing Industry
Pharmaceutical
By End User
Retail
Food Service
Food & Beverage Industry
Other
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/200223
White Mushroom Key Competitors include
Basciani Foods
CMP Mushrooms
Costa Group
Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd.
Eurochamp
Fujian Yuxing
Greenyard
GUAN'S MUSHROOM
Highline Mushrooms
Metolius Valley Inc.
Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland Unlimited Company
Monterey Mushrooms, LLC
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Chaga Mushroom Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 1.34 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.2 percent during the forecast period.
Leavening Agents Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 1023.1 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.45 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
White Mushroom Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The White Mushroom Market Report presents a comprehensive analysis of the industry's growth, driven by veganism and nutritional awareness. Research methodology involves rigorous data collection, market surveys, and expert insights to provide accurate and valuable information on the market size, trends, and opportunities.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/200223
White Mushroom Market Dynamics
Increasing veganism and the quest for alternative protein sources have boosted the demand for the white mushrooms Market. Their nutritional benefits, including β-glucan, appeal to health-conscious consumers. Additionally, their efficient cultivation process, requiring less land and water, aligns with the food industry's sustainability goals, driving their popularity in restaurants and hotels.
White Mushroom Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific dominated the white mushroom market in 2022 as China is the largest producer and consumer of mushrooms globally accounting for 82.8 percent of total production in 2022. Increasing demand for healthy and nutritious foods, the growing popularity of vegetarian and vegan diets, and rising awareness of the health benefits of mushroom
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/200223
White Mushroom Market Segmentation
By Form
Fresh Mushroom
Processed Mushroom
By Branding
Private-label
Branded
By Application
Food Processing Industry
Pharmaceutical
By End User
Retail
Food Service
Food & Beverage Industry
Other
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/200223
White Mushroom Key Competitors include
Basciani Foods
CMP Mushrooms
Costa Group
Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd.
Eurochamp
Fujian Yuxing
Greenyard
GUAN'S MUSHROOM
Highline Mushrooms
Metolius Valley Inc.
Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland Unlimited Company
Monterey Mushrooms, LLC
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Chaga Mushroom Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 1.34 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.2 percent during the forecast period.
Leavening Agents Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 1023.1 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.45 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyneshwari Yevale
Tel: +919607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyneshwari Yevale
Tel: +919607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results