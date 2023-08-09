Eli—Mystery on the Yazoo River
Two Kids and a Living Legend Make a Historical Discovery in New Children’s Book
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 09, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Madison, MS – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce a new children’s book by Daniel E. Brown. Eli—Mystery on the Yazoo River is geared toward a young audience, but there is real historical significance behind the story.
On the Yazoo River northeast of Fort St Pierre, Mississippi, there was a French trading post that was never fully identified or denoted as a US or Mississippi historical site. Fragments and findings suggest that the legendary Fort Turnball Stand did exist as a trading location between the Yazoo/Choctaw Indians and the French, pre-dating the founding of Vicksburg, Mississippi.
“When the Yazoo River is low, arrowheads, pottery and metal artifacts have been found along the river’s edge in Satartia, Mississippi,” author Daniel Brown explains. “Historians have yet to place the fort’s designation on the map. I hope this book will give legs to more searching and exploration of what has been openly speculated to be true.”
Book summary: The people of Satartia are proud of their one claim to fame: Eli, the gigantic catfish who lives in the Yazoo River. Two kids, Timmy and Tori, had saved Eli from a fisherman by leading him downriver, but fish have an amazing ability to return home, and Eli returns a few months later. The kids are delighted to see Eli again and spend nearly every waking moment with him. When Eli disappears one day, Timmy and Tori find him wedged between some logs and free him. Little do they know, Eli has inadvertently solved a 300-year-old mystery and discovered a big piece of Mississippi’s lost history. And when university researchers descend on the Yazoo River, Eli proves to be the hero the people of Satartia have always known him to be!
At 40 pages, Eli—Mystery on the Yazoo River is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the juvenile fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6044-4 Format: 8 x 10 color paperback Retail: $9.95
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6046-8 Format: 8 x 10 color casebound Retail: $19.95
Genre: JUVENILE FICTION / Action & Adventure
About the Author: Daniel E Brown is fortunate to have a fine, loving wife, two children who are better than he deserves, and grandchildren who are always worthy of an ice-cream cone when they come to visit. He has been a lifelong storyteller, in speaking engagements across the United States, and "on air" as a radio talk show host in Orlando, Florida. Daniel is also the author of Eli – Pride of the Yazoo River, Mr. Chance Collins, and Second House from the Corner.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
