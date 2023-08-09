Tourtiwi Launched Punk Style Dresses for Playfully Nonconformist and Rebellious Women
The online store is reviving the 1990s and early 2000s fashion trends.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 09, 2023 ) Tourtiwi, an online store run by a group of passionate business owners who are heavily influenced by the pop punk music, brings back the punk style-inspired graphic tees for messy-on-purpose rebellious women of today. The latest collection of women's punk style tops rolled out by the e-store are designed for women who do not care about societal expectations and have rejected mainstream fashion. The owners stated that they have heavily discounted their latest collection to encourage more people to try out punk fashion.
"Punk has always been considered an anti-social lifestyle, and punk style clothing is essential to identify one's allegiance to the community. If somebody wants to stand out the crowd and capture the spirit of the punk music, they can explore our latest collection of punk style clothing for women", said one of the sales executives of the company.
"One thing is for sure – punk is not dead yet! As the fear of recession is looming large, youth of today, who are the biggest economic losers, are embracing the "no future" punk rock ideology. We are designing t-shirts for those women who are single mothers, gig workers, and even ethical hackers. Women who are empowered can instantly identify with the fashion clothing we have on our store", added the executive.
Tourtiwi has been selling not just t-shirts, but also vests, blouses, sweatshirts, hoodies, jackets and shapewear – all of which are punk music-inspired. The company is offering a coupon code that can be redeemed for a flat discount. The sales executive told the press that the aim of the company is to raise awareness about punk rock fashion.
The CEO and managing director of the B2C store said that their edgy designs have given them the competitive edge over similar e-stores dealing in punk fashion. "Punk women do not only stand by the wrongs or rights. They fight for it. This fearlessness and ferociousness can be found in the design motif of all of our womens punk style tops. As the collective anger of the youth is crystalizing around the economic situation, we wanted to give them a way to vent out their sacred anger in a creative manner", he stated.
About the Company
Tourtiwi is a leading online fashion store selling punk clothing for women.
To know more, visit https://tourtiwi.com/
"Punk has always been considered an anti-social lifestyle, and punk style clothing is essential to identify one's allegiance to the community. If somebody wants to stand out the crowd and capture the spirit of the punk music, they can explore our latest collection of punk style clothing for women", said one of the sales executives of the company.
"One thing is for sure – punk is not dead yet! As the fear of recession is looming large, youth of today, who are the biggest economic losers, are embracing the "no future" punk rock ideology. We are designing t-shirts for those women who are single mothers, gig workers, and even ethical hackers. Women who are empowered can instantly identify with the fashion clothing we have on our store", added the executive.
Tourtiwi has been selling not just t-shirts, but also vests, blouses, sweatshirts, hoodies, jackets and shapewear – all of which are punk music-inspired. The company is offering a coupon code that can be redeemed for a flat discount. The sales executive told the press that the aim of the company is to raise awareness about punk rock fashion.
The CEO and managing director of the B2C store said that their edgy designs have given them the competitive edge over similar e-stores dealing in punk fashion. "Punk women do not only stand by the wrongs or rights. They fight for it. This fearlessness and ferociousness can be found in the design motif of all of our womens punk style tops. As the collective anger of the youth is crystalizing around the economic situation, we wanted to give them a way to vent out their sacred anger in a creative manner", he stated.
About the Company
Tourtiwi is a leading online fashion store selling punk clothing for women.
To know more, visit https://tourtiwi.com/
Contact Information:
Tourtiwi
Media Relations
Tel: 1 (321) 800-3487
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Tourtiwi
Media Relations
Tel: 1 (321) 800-3487
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results