Sunbeamlive Makes Ocean-Inspired Runway Looks Affordable for Its Consumers
The online store helps its consumers explore the symbolic potential of ocean and its creatures.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 09, 2023 ) As the striking creatures from the unexplored depth of the ocean continue to take the center stage at the top fashion shows, online store Sunbeamlive jumped on the bandwagon to offer the ocean's treasures in the form of Ocean series t-shirts to their loyal customers. The owners stated at a recent press conference that their aim is to experiment a lot with the marine motif for the rest of 2023 as these designs have gone way beyond the illusive mermaids that entered mainstream a long time ago. They are going to focus on the ecological aspects of marine life in the days to come, they added.
"The ocean's treasures have long inspired our designers, offering a vast array of aesthetic and symbolic possibilities, from shells and waves to deep-sea creatures. Some inspirations translate seamlessly into fabric patterns and silhouettes, while the ocean's enigmatic nature fuels our imaginative exploration, inviting myths and tales about the mysteries beneath its surface. This alluring paradox of life-giving and life-taking makes the sea a captivating muse for our creative minds to craft unique and evocative works of art", said one of the top sales executives of the company.
The e-store has rolled out 124 ocean-themed t-shirts, all designed for gutsy men who are also concerned about the endangered marine lives. Through the t-shirts, the owners believe, consumers can spread strong messages about the importance of preserving marine life.
"At a time when crewed submersibles are making deep sea tourism a reality and melting ice caps are forcing sea levels to rise, it's important that we become more conscious about the endangered marine life.
Our Ocean series mens printed t-shirts do not just bear marine motifs, but we also try to raise awareness about these issues with our innovative designs. We are offering discounts on these products as we want to make the runway fashion more affordable for consumers", added the executive.
The CEO and managing director of the ecommerce company said that they also have plans to use the ocean motifs on women's t-shirts. "Although we are primarily a men's clothing store, we always try to introduce the latest designs in our women's casual clothing collection", he said.
About the Company
Sunbeamlive is a leading online store selling outdoor clothing and accessories for men.
To know more, https://www.sunbeamlive.com/
