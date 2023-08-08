Hyperscale Computing Market Extrapolated to Reach $109.2 billion by 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 08, 2023 ) According to a research report "Hyperscale Computing Market by Offering (Solutions and Services), Application (Cloud Computing, Big Data, IoT), Vertical (Manufacturing, Government & Defense, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the hyperscale computing market size is expected to grow from USD 40.9 billion in 2023 to USD 109.2 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% during the forecast period. Hyperscale computing has emerged as a game-changer in the digital era, revolutionizing the way businesses scale their computing resources. With its ability to provide scalable, flexible, and cost-effective infrastructure, the hyperscale computing market is experiencing significant growth and transforming industries across the globe. In today’s data-driven world, businesses generate vast amounts of data, and traditional IT infrastructures often struggle to handle the increasing workload. Hyperscale computing offers a solution by enabling organizations to scale their computing resources dynamically and on demand. Whether handling sudden spikes in user traffic or accommodating rapid business growth, hyperscale computing empowers businesses with the agility to adapt swiftly to changing demands.
Moreover, hyperscale computing offers the ability to process and analyze vast volumes of data; organizations can unlock valuable insights, drive data-driven decision-making, and foster innovation. Industries such as retail and e-commerce, finance, healthcare, and manufacturing leverage hyperscale computing to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and gain a competitive edge. The scalability and performance offered by hyperscale computing open doors to advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics, driving transformative changes in various sectors.
By offering, the services segment is expected to capture the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Hyperscale computing market by offering, includes solutions and services. The hyperscale computing market covers various services, including consulting, integration and implementation, and training, support, and maintenance. Service providers in the hyperscale computing market offer consulting services to help organizations assess their requirements, define their infrastructure strategy, and develop a roadmap for hyperscale adoption. It assists in designing and architecting the infrastructure to ensure scalability, performance, and reliability. The implementation and setup of software and networking components are all included in integration and implementation services, assuring resource use and seamless integration. This comprises activities such as network configuration, virtualization, and workload movement. To reduce downtime and disruptions, service providers also provide support services such as technical help, problem-solving, and issue resolution. They help resolve potential network problems, hardware or software breakdowns, and other operational difficulties.
Based on application, the cloud computing segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.
The hyperscale computing market, by application, is segmented into cloud computing, big data, IoT, and other applications. It is expected that during the forecast period, the cloud computing segment is estimated to account for the largest market size and share in the hyperscale computing market. Hyperscale computing allows cloud providers to scale their infrastructure rapidly and seamlessly. By utilizing hyperscale architectures, cloud providers can add and remove computing resources on-demand, matching their users’ dynamic needs, and enabling cloud providers to provision resources flexibly and granularly. With hyperscale architectures, cloud providers can allocate compute, storage, and networking resources in a highly dynamic and efficient manner, ensuring optimal utilization and cost-effectiveness. Users can easily scale up or down their resource allocations based on their needs, paying only for their consumption. This scalability ensures that cloud services can handle fluctuating workloads efficiently, providing high performance and availability.
Moreover, hyperscale computing enables the automation and orchestration of cloud resources and services. Cloud providers can leverage hyperscale architectures to automate resource provisioning, deployment, and management processes. This automation streamlines operations, reduces manual intervention, and improves the efficiency of cloud service delivery.
North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.
The hyperscale computing market by region has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. As per region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global hyperscale computing market in 2023, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The hyperscale computing market in North America has been studied for countries including the US and Canada. The adoption of the hyperscale computing solution is expected to be the highest in North America compared to other regions. The rising need for cloud services, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and other data-intensive applications has led to tremendous growth in hyperscale computing in North America in recent years. The development and expansion of hyperscale infrastructure by the “Big Three” cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), have further fuelled the market growth in the region. These businesses run sizable data centers all over the region to provide their consumers with cloud services.
Some of the significant hyperscale computing market vendors are AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), HPE (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), Tencent Cloud (China), Salesforce (US), Huawei (China), Viavi Solutions (US), Broadcom (US), AFL Hyperscale (US), OVHcloud (France), Iron Mountain (US), DigitalOcean (US), Rackspace (US), NTT Communications (Japan), and Digital Reality (US).
