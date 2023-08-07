Frozen Food Market to reach USD 4.26 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 3.9 percent
The popularity of the e-commerce industry has penetrated the Frozen Food Market players and their brands.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 07, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Frozen Food Market” was valued at USD 3.14 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 4.26 Billion by 2029.
Frozen Food Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Frozen Food Market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors, and predictions. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the Frozen Food Market.
Frozen Food Market Dynamics
Growing demand for frozen food products like Momos, Spring Rolls, and Ready to Eat Meals is driven by changing lifestyles, higher disposable income, urbanization, and e-commerce penetration. Market players focus on healthier options, catering to health-conscious consumers with natural, organic, and dietary preference offerings.
Frozen Food Market Regional Insights
The market demand for frozen food in North American countries is propelled by the rising popularity of healthy and nutritious options. Consumers in this region prioritize healthier food choices and seek convenient options that align with their dietary preferences, driving the growth of the frozen food industry.
Frozen Food Market Segmentation
By Offering
Fruits
Vegetables
Potato Products
Frozen Potato Products
Seafood
By End-User
Food Service Industry
Retail Customers
By Product Category
Ready-to-eat
Ready-to-cook
Ready-to-drink
Other Product Categories
By Freezing Technique
Individual Quick Freezing
Blast Freezing
Belt Freezing
Other Freezing Techniques
Frozen Food Key Players include:
Nestle
General Mills Inc.
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Iceland Foods Ltd.
McCain foods
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
