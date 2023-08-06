Imaging Services Market is expected Reach USD 803.24 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.2 Percent
Advances in imaging modalities improved the accuracy and resolution of diagnostic images.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 06, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Imaging Services Market was USD 563.3 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 803.24 Bn. by 2029.
Imaging Services Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Imaging Services Market Report covers an analysis of the industry including trends, market size, key players, growth factors, and challenges. The research methodology includes primary and secondary data collection methods that analysis, and validation from reliable sources.
Imaging Services Market Dynamics
The Imaging Services Market Dynamics are influenced by factors such as technological advancements in medical imaging, rising demand for diagnostic procedures, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing aging population, driving the market's growth and expansion.
Imaging Services Market Regional Insights
North America region dominates the Imaging Services Market in the year 2022. North America is one of the leading regions in the imaging services market. The United States has a well-established healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of advanced imaging technologies. The large patient population, favorable reimbursement policies, and continuous technological advancements boost the market growth in this region.
Imaging Services Market Segmentation
By Imaging Modalities
X-ray
Computed Tomography (CT)
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
Ultrasound
By Application
Oncology
Cardiology
Neurology
Orthopaedics
Gastroenterology
Others
By End-users
Hospitals and Clinics
Diagnostic Imaging Centers
Research and Academic Institutes
Others
Imaging Services Market Key Competitors include:
RadNet, Inc.
Sonic Healthcare Limited
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
LabCorp
Siemens Healthineers AG
GE Healthcare
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
Canon Medical Systems Corporation
Hitachi, Ltd.
Carestream Health, Inc.
Agfa-Gevaert Group
Hologic, Inc.
Esaote S.p.A.
Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
Mindray Medical International Limited
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
