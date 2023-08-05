Military Land Vehicles Market to reach USD 4.26 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 3.9 percent
Advancements and new innovations in technology are allowing the development of cutting-edge military land vehicles with enhanced capabilities.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 05, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Military Land Vehicles Market” was valued at USD 3.14 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 4.26 Billion by 2029.
Military Land Vehicles Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Military Land Vehicles Market Report offers a detailed analysis of the global industry, including market size, key players, technological advancements, regional trends, and future projections. It covers various land vehicles such as tanks, armored personnel carriers, and other military ground vehicles, providing valuable insights for stakeholders and decision-makers.
Military Land Vehicles Market Dynamics
The military land vehicles market is the continuous modernization and upgrade programs by various countries to enhance their defense capabilities. Growing threats, geopolitical tensions, and the need for advanced equipment to counter evolving warfare techniques contribute to the demand for military land vehicles.
Military Land Vehicles Market Regional Insights
North America dominates the Military Land Vehicles Market in 2022. Due to its significant defense spending, advanced technological capabilities, and a strong focus on maintaining a modern and powerful military force.
Military Land Vehicles Market Segmentation
By Offering
Platform
Service
By Product Type
Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV)
Armored Personnel Carriers (APC)
Main Battle Tanks (MBT)
Light Multirole Vehicles (LMV)
Tactical Trucks
By Application
Defense and Combat
Logistics and Transportation
Key Players include:
General Dynamics Corporation
BAE Systems plc
Rheinmetall AG
Oshkosh Corporation
Lockheed Martin Corporation
AM General LLC
Navistar International Corporation
Thales Group
Textron Inc.
ST Engineering Ltd.
Iveco Defense Vehicles
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Leonardo S.p.A.
Hanwha Defense
Rostec State Corporation
Maximize Market Research is leading Aerospace and Defense research firm, has also published the following reports:
Military Thermal Imaging Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 1083.92 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.6 percent during the forecast period.
Military Laser Systems Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 7.60 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.2 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
Military Land Vehicles Market Segmentation
By Offering
Platform
Service
By Product Type
Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV)
Armored Personnel Carriers (APC)
Main Battle Tanks (MBT)
Light Multirole Vehicles (LMV)
Tactical Trucks
By Application
Defense and Combat
Logistics and Transportation
Key Players include:
General Dynamics Corporation
BAE Systems plc
Rheinmetall AG
Oshkosh Corporation
Lockheed Martin Corporation
AM General LLC
Navistar International Corporation
Thales Group
Textron Inc.
ST Engineering Ltd.
Iveco Defense Vehicles
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Leonardo S.p.A.
Hanwha Defense
Rostec State Corporation
Maximize Market Research is leading Aerospace and Defense research firm, has also published the following reports:
Military Thermal Imaging Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 1083.92 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.6 percent during the forecast period.
Military Laser Systems Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 7.60 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.2 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
