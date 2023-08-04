Dulse Palmaria Market to reach USD 615.34 Mn at a CAGR of 9.3 percent during the forecast period
Food safety concerns have been a primary issue deterring the consumption of aquatic foods.
As per Maximize Market research, the Dulse Palmaria Market was USD 330.20 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 615.34 Mn by 2029.
Dulse Palmaria Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Dulse Palmaria Market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment, and expansion plans by key competitors and predictions. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the Dulse Palmaria industry.
Dulse Palmaria Market Dynamics
The growing adoption of seaweed in the diet as a potential source of nutrition, the rising geriatric population, changing lifestyles, and increasing innovations in food cuisines are the driving factors for the Dulse Palmaria Market. The increasing food safety concerns are the restraining factor for the market growth.
Dulse Palmaria Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific dominated the Dulse Palmaria Market in 2022. The rising health consciousness and growing vegan and plant-based diets are the regional growth drivers.
Dulse Palmaria Market Segmentation
By Form
Powder
Flakes
Liquid
By End Use
Food & Beverages
Nutraceuticals
Retail/Household
Animal Feed
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Others
By Distribution Channel
Business to Business
Business to Consumer
Dulse Palmaria Key Competitors include:
Bernard Jensen Products
Eden Foods, Inc.
Mendocino Sea Vegetable Company
Z-Company
VitaminSea Seaweed
Celtic Sea Spice Co.
Atlantic Holdfast Seaweed Company
Cascadia Seaweed
Maine Fresh Sea Farm
Acadian Seaplants Limited
Maine Coast Sea Vegetables
Ocean Harvest Technology
Mara Seaweed
Seagreens
AlgAran Seaweed Products
Wild Irish Seaweeds
Seaflora Skincare
Atlantic Sea Farms
The Cornish Seaweed Company
