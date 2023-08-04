Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market to reach USD 286 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 4.3 percent
Plastic extrusion involves melting plastic raw materials and then shaping them into specific forms using a die.
The total global market for the “Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market” was valued at USD 213 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 286 Bn by 2029.
Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors and predictions.
Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market Dynamics
The expansion of the packaging industry and increasing demand for lightweight and durable materials in the aerospace and electronics industries are the driving factors for market growth. The increasing focus on customization and product innovation and advancements in manufacturing technologies such as automation and digitalization are also fuelling factors for the Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts industry growth.
Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market Regional Insights
North America dominates the Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market. The strong presence of the key players and increasing demand for plastic products across several industries drives market growth.
Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Market Segmentation
By Type
Solid Parts
Hollow Pipe & Tubing
Sheets & Films
Windshield Wipers and Squeegees
Automotive Trim
Conduit and Cable Protectors
Others
By Mold Shape
T-Sections
U-Sections
Square Sections
I-Sections
L-Sections
Circular Sections
Others
Plastic Extrusion Molded Parts Key Players include:
Berry Global Inc.
Pexco LLC
Spectrum Plastics Group
Genplex LLC
Custom Profile Inc.
Rehau Group
Flambeau Inc.
Vantage Plastics
Sealed Air Corporation
Essentra plc
RPC Group plc
Berry Global Europe
igus GmbH
TE Connectivity Ltd.
Rosti Group
Apollo Plastics Ltd.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
