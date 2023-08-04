Liqueur Market is expected Reach USD 31.22 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.6 Percent
The Liqueur market study aims to provide a comprehensive overview, taking into account various factors that influence the liqueur industry.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 04, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Liqueur Market was USD 22.63 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 31.22 Bn by 2029.
Liqueur Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Liqueur market size. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the Liqueur Market. The report provides a complete analysis of region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the Liqueur market share.
Liqueur Market Dynamics
The growing disposable incomes, increasing consumers' preference towards premium and craft liqueurs and expansion of the distribution channel are the driving factors for the market growth. The increasing demand for low-sugar, low-calorie and natural liqueurs among health-conscious consumers is the upcoming lucrative opportunity for the Liqueur Market.
Liqueur Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Liqueur Market in 2022. The strong cocktail culture and increasing demand f for alcoholic beverages from the young population drive the regional market growth.
Liqueur Market Segmentation
By Liqueur Type
Fruit Liqueurs
Cream Liqueurs
Herbal Liqueurs
Coffee Liqueurs
Nut-flavoured Liqueurs
Chocolate Liqueurs
Others
By Flavour Profile
Fruity
Citrusy
Herbal
Spicy
Creamy
Chocolatey
Nutty
Others
By Distribution Channel
Liquor Stores
Supermarkets
Bars and Restaurants
Online Retail
Duty-Free Shops
Specialty Stores
By Application
Cocktail Mixers
Dessert Ingredients
Standalone Drinks
Culinary Recipes
Medicinal Purposes
By Price Range
Premium/High-end
Mid-range
Budget/Affordable
Liqueur's Key Competitors include:
Brown-Forman Corporation
Beam Suntory Inc.
Sazerac Company Inc
Heaven Hill Brands
Diageo
Pernod Ricard
Bacardi Limited
Rémy Cointreau
Campari Group
Lucas Bols N.V.
Mast-Jägermeister SE
William Grant & Sons Ltd.
Distell Group Limited
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Rum Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 20.2 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.85 percent during the forecast period.
Craft Spirits Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 110.87 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 27.04 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
