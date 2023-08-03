Paraben Market to reach USD 3.05 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 4.1 percent over the forecast period
Parabens are used in oral and topical treatments to limit microbial development and maintain efficacy and safety.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 03, 2023 ) The total global market for the Paraben Market was valued at USD 2.4 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 3.05 Bn by 2029.
Paraben Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Paraben Market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors, and predictions. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the Paraben Market.
Paraben Market Dynamics
The stringent regulatory standards and increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of Paraben are the fuelling factors for the market growth. Technological innovation is the upcoming opportunity for market growth. The increasing demand for paraben-free products is the restraining factor for the Paraben Market growth.
Paraben Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to dominate the Paraben Market during the forecast period. The well-established healthcare and cosmetic industries and the increasing trend of natural and organic products are the growth drivers of the regional market growth.
Paraben Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Methylparaben
Ethylparaben
Propylparaben
Butylparaben
By End-User
Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Food And Beverages
Industrial Applications
By Application
Skincare Products
Haircare Products
Oral Care Products
Pharmaceutical Formulations
Processed Foods And Beverages
Paraben Key Players include:
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
Lonza Group AG
BASF SE
Stepan Company
Sharon Laboratories Ltd.
Clariant AG
Symrise AG
Evonik Industries AG
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Lubrizol Corporation
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
Kao Corporation
LG Household & Health Care Ltd.
Sino Lion Holdings Limited
Sinerga S.p.A.
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
