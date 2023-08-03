Motor Space Heater Market to reach USD 7.2 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 4.9 percent over the forecast period
Technology has also created smarter motor space heaters with temperature control, self-regulation, and remote monitoring.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 03, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Motor Space Heater Market” was valued at USD 5.15 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 7.2 Bn by 2029.
Motor Space Heater Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Motor Space Heater Market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors, and predictions. The data for the report is collected by using both primary and secondary collection techniques for the analysis of the Motor Space Heater industry.
Motor Space Heater Market Dynamics
The increasing energy efficiency initiatives to reduce carbon emissions are the key driver for the Motor Space Heater Market. The innovations in motor space heater technology such as advancements in self-regulation, temperature control, and remote monitoring capabilities are an opportunity for market growth. Cost management is the restraining factor for the Motor Space Heater industry's growth.
Motor Space Heater Regional Insights
North America dominated the Motor Space Heater Market in 2022. The expansion of the automotive, manufacturing, and oil and gas sectors and increasing safety restriction boost the regional market growth.
Motor Space Heater Market Segmentation
By Type
Resistance Heaters
PTC Heaters
By Control
Manual Control
Automatic Control
By End User
Manufacturing and Industrial Sector
Commercial Sector
Residential Sector
By Heating Capacity
Low-Capacity Heaters
Medium Capacity Heaters
High-Capacity Heaters
Motor Space Heater Key Players include:
Honeywell
Lennox
Vornado
Heater Genie
Lasko
Mr. Heater
Masterbuilt
Radiant Heat
Heater Trends
Heater USA
My Heater
Comfy Space Heaters
Honeywell Home
Eden Heat
Heat Storm
Maximize Market Research is leading Engineering Equipment research firm, has also published the following reports:
Electric Wall Heater Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 5.86 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.89 percent during the forecast period.
Water Bath Heater Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 176.54 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.6 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
