Global Combat Drone Market Analysis and Forecast Till 2028
Combat Drone Market by Platform (Small, Tactical, and Strategic) Application (Lethal, Stealth, Loitering munition and Target), Type, Launching Mode (Air Launched Effect, Vertical Take-Off, Automatic Take Off) and Region - Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 02, 2023 ) The Combat Drone Market is valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.6%. The increasing demand for unmanned systems in defense sectors is leading to the growth of the military drone market across the globe. Companies operating in the military drone market are focusing on improving technological capabilities. Presently, military drones are being used in applications such as Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and combat operations. The rising need for disruptive technologies is leading to increasing demand for strategic and special-purpose drones in military applications. Drones are easy to deploy and emit a lower digital signature than manned aircraft. Depending on the size, drones can be launched in several ways. The most common is the use of a catapult launcher that requires very little space. Several countries worldwide are undertaking R&D programs to further explore and augment the applications of military drones.
Military drones were becoming more autonomous with advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Autonomous features allow drones to perform tasks with minimal human intervention, enhancing their efficiency and reducing the workload on operators. Rone swarms, where multiple drones collaborate and operate together, were gaining prominence. Swarming technology offered benefits in terms of increased coordination, redundancy, and the ability to overwhelm enemy defense. As drone technology became more interconnected and reliant on communication networks, there was an increased focus on addressing cybersecurity vulnerabilities to safeguard against potential cyber-attacks on drone systems.
Based on Platform, the combat drone market has been classified into small, tactical, and strategic drones. Small drones are further segmented into nano, micro, and mini. Tactical drones are classified into close-range, short-range, medium-range, and long-range. Strategic drones are divided into HALE and MALE. The strategic segment is estimated to hold the major share of the market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the high price of HALE.
Based on Application, the combat drone market is classified into lethal, stealth, loitering munition, and target drones. Loitering munition is further subsegmented into recoverable and expendable. The lethal drones can be used to attack ground targets, such as enemy personnel or vehicles, or to destroy infrastructure. Lethal drones are typically armed with missiles, bombs, or other explosive weapons. Loitering munition drones are a type of lethal drone that is designed to loiter over a target area until a target is acquired. Once a target is acquired, the loitering munition drone will then attack the target by crashing into it. Loitering munition drones are often used to attack mobile targets, such as vehicles or personnel, that are difficult to hit with traditional missiles or bombs. Northrop Grumman received a contract from the U.S. air force to provide RQ-4 Global Hawk, a high-altitude low, endurance combat-demonstrated unmanned aircraft system. This UAS has a full endurance of over 32 hours and a ferry range of 22,780 kilometers. It can fly at an elevation of 60,000 feet. The lethal segment is estimated to hold the major share of the market in 2022 and is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
Based on Region, North America is projected to lead the combat drone market during the forecast period. The use of UAVs for the military is also expected to grow in upcoming years in the US owing to the ongoing counter-terrorism operations being carried out by the country worldwide. The FAA is encouraging innovation and working with industry, state, local, and tribal governments to realize the benefits of drones and inform future rules and regulations. The US and Canada have good business relations and are home to some key players operating in the combat drone market. North America has been at the forefront of the technological revolution taking place globally. Canada and the US are pioneers in science and technology. Drones have been used for a long time in defense and commercial sectors worldwide.
Key Market Players:
Operating in the combat drone market are Northrop Grumman Corporation(US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation(US), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.(Israel), General Atomics Aeronautical Systems(US), And Teledyne FLIR LLC. (US).
