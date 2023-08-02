Monitoring Tools Market Witness the Growth of $63.7 billion by 2028
Report determine and forecast the global monitoring tools market by offering (software and services), type, infrastructure monitoring tools, application performance monitoring tools, security monitoring, end user monitoring tools, vertical, and region fro
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 02, 2023 ) According to a research report "Monitoring Tools Market by Offering (Software (by Deployment) & Services), Type (Infrastructure Monitoring, Application Performance Monitoring, Security Monitoring and End User Experience Monitoring), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the market for Monitoring tools is estimated to grow from USD 24.5 billion in 2023 to USD 63.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period.
Monitoring tools are software applications that track and analyze the performance, health, and availability of IT infrastructure components. They offer specialized functionalities such as network monitoring, server monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), cloud monitoring, log monitoring, security monitoring, and capacity planning. These tools provide real-time insights into CPU usage, network traffic, response times, and other vital metrics, aiding in issue detection, troubleshooting, and optimization. They offer customizable dashboards and visualization to present data in a visually appealing manner.
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=156908970
Browse 400 market data Tables and 62 Figures spread through 380 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Monitoring Tools Market - Global Forecast to 2028"
Healthcare & Lifesciences to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period
The monitoring tools market in the Healthcare & Life Sciences vertical has witnessed significant growth and innovation in recent years. With the increasing complexity and demands of the healthcare industry, monitoring tools have become invaluable in ensuring the efficient delivery of patient care, optimizing processes, and enhancing overall operational effectiveness. Monitoring tools in this sector encompass a wide range of technologies and solutions designed to monitor various aspects of healthcare and life sciences, including patient health, medical devices, drug development, and clinical trials. In the healthcare industry, monitoring tools are used to track vital signs, such as heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen saturation, providing healthcare professionals with real-time data for accurate diagnosis and treatment decisions. These tools enable remote monitoring, allowing patients to be monitored from their homes, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits, and improving patient convenience. These tools play a vital role in improving healthcare outcomes, enhancing patient care, and ensuring the safety and effectiveness of medical devices and treatments. As the industry continues to evolve, collaboration between healthcare providers, technology companies, and regulatory authorities will be crucial to address challenges and drive further innovation in monitoring tools for the healthcare and life sciences sector.
Services Segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period
The market for Monitoring tools is bifurcated based on offering into software and services. The CAGR of services is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. Professional and managed services have a significant impact on the monitoring tools market by offering a range of valuable services to businesses. Professional services providers assist with the implementation, configuration, and customization of monitoring tools, ensuring optimal functionality and alignment with specific business requirements. They provide consulting and advisory services, guiding organizations in selecting the right monitoring tools and developing effective monitoring strategies. These providers also offer training and educational programs, equipping businesses with the necessary knowledge and skills to utilize monitoring tools effectively. Managed services providers, on the other hand, offer ongoing monitoring and management of infrastructure and applications, relieving businesses of the burden of maintaining and optimizing their monitoring environment. They provide proactive monitoring, incident management, and performance optimization, ensuring efficient operations and minimizing downtime. These services enhance the effectiveness of monitoring solutions, allowing businesses to focus on their core activities while ensuring their monitoring needs are met by skilled providers.
Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=156908970
Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The CAGR of Asia Pacific is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. Monitoring tools is rapidly growing in Asia Pacific, which includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, and ANZ (Australia and New Zealand). Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for monitoring tools. In this region, monitoring tools technologies are utilized for rural and agricultural development. The region encompasses a diverse range of countries, including but not limited to China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asian nations. The increasing adoption of digitalization and the growing importance of data-driven decision-making across various industries, such as IT, telecommunications, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing, have been key drivers of the monitoring tools market in the region. Several factors have contributed to the rise in demand for monitoring tools in Asia Pacific. The surging number of internet users, mobile phone subscribers, and connected devices has created a vast pool of data that requires efficient monitoring and analysis. The escalating cybersecurity threats have prompted organizations to invest in advanced monitoring solutions to safeguard their networks, infrastructure, and sensitive information. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing a dynamic vendor landscape, with both local and international monitoring tool providers vying for market share. To gain a competitive edge, vendors are investing in product innovation, scalability, and ease of integration with existing systems.
Major vendors in the global Monitoring tools market are Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Cisco (US), Dynatrace (US), Splunk (US), Solarwinds (US), Netscout (US), New Relic (US), Logic Monitor (US), Paessler AG (Germany), Netreo (US), ManageEngine (US), Idera (US), Sematext (US), Datadog (US), Icinga (Germany), Nagios (US), Zabbix (Latvia), Sentry (US), UptimeRobot (Malta), Atera (Israel), Better Stack (Czech Republic), Sumo Logic (US), Checkmk (Germany), Exporise (US), ITRS (UK), Riverbed Technology (US), Nlyte Software (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Monitoring tools are software applications that track and analyze the performance, health, and availability of IT infrastructure components. They offer specialized functionalities such as network monitoring, server monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), cloud monitoring, log monitoring, security monitoring, and capacity planning. These tools provide real-time insights into CPU usage, network traffic, response times, and other vital metrics, aiding in issue detection, troubleshooting, and optimization. They offer customizable dashboards and visualization to present data in a visually appealing manner.
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=156908970
Browse 400 market data Tables and 62 Figures spread through 380 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Monitoring Tools Market - Global Forecast to 2028"
Healthcare & Lifesciences to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period
The monitoring tools market in the Healthcare & Life Sciences vertical has witnessed significant growth and innovation in recent years. With the increasing complexity and demands of the healthcare industry, monitoring tools have become invaluable in ensuring the efficient delivery of patient care, optimizing processes, and enhancing overall operational effectiveness. Monitoring tools in this sector encompass a wide range of technologies and solutions designed to monitor various aspects of healthcare and life sciences, including patient health, medical devices, drug development, and clinical trials. In the healthcare industry, monitoring tools are used to track vital signs, such as heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen saturation, providing healthcare professionals with real-time data for accurate diagnosis and treatment decisions. These tools enable remote monitoring, allowing patients to be monitored from their homes, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits, and improving patient convenience. These tools play a vital role in improving healthcare outcomes, enhancing patient care, and ensuring the safety and effectiveness of medical devices and treatments. As the industry continues to evolve, collaboration between healthcare providers, technology companies, and regulatory authorities will be crucial to address challenges and drive further innovation in monitoring tools for the healthcare and life sciences sector.
Services Segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period
The market for Monitoring tools is bifurcated based on offering into software and services. The CAGR of services is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. Professional and managed services have a significant impact on the monitoring tools market by offering a range of valuable services to businesses. Professional services providers assist with the implementation, configuration, and customization of monitoring tools, ensuring optimal functionality and alignment with specific business requirements. They provide consulting and advisory services, guiding organizations in selecting the right monitoring tools and developing effective monitoring strategies. These providers also offer training and educational programs, equipping businesses with the necessary knowledge and skills to utilize monitoring tools effectively. Managed services providers, on the other hand, offer ongoing monitoring and management of infrastructure and applications, relieving businesses of the burden of maintaining and optimizing their monitoring environment. They provide proactive monitoring, incident management, and performance optimization, ensuring efficient operations and minimizing downtime. These services enhance the effectiveness of monitoring solutions, allowing businesses to focus on their core activities while ensuring their monitoring needs are met by skilled providers.
Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=156908970
Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The CAGR of Asia Pacific is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. Monitoring tools is rapidly growing in Asia Pacific, which includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, and ANZ (Australia and New Zealand). Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for monitoring tools. In this region, monitoring tools technologies are utilized for rural and agricultural development. The region encompasses a diverse range of countries, including but not limited to China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asian nations. The increasing adoption of digitalization and the growing importance of data-driven decision-making across various industries, such as IT, telecommunications, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing, have been key drivers of the monitoring tools market in the region. Several factors have contributed to the rise in demand for monitoring tools in Asia Pacific. The surging number of internet users, mobile phone subscribers, and connected devices has created a vast pool of data that requires efficient monitoring and analysis. The escalating cybersecurity threats have prompted organizations to invest in advanced monitoring solutions to safeguard their networks, infrastructure, and sensitive information. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing a dynamic vendor landscape, with both local and international monitoring tool providers vying for market share. To gain a competitive edge, vendors are investing in product innovation, scalability, and ease of integration with existing systems.
Major vendors in the global Monitoring tools market are Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Cisco (US), Dynatrace (US), Splunk (US), Solarwinds (US), Netscout (US), New Relic (US), Logic Monitor (US), Paessler AG (Germany), Netreo (US), ManageEngine (US), Idera (US), Sematext (US), Datadog (US), Icinga (Germany), Nagios (US), Zabbix (Latvia), Sentry (US), UptimeRobot (Malta), Atera (Israel), Better Stack (Czech Republic), Sumo Logic (US), Checkmk (Germany), Exporise (US), ITRS (UK), Riverbed Technology (US), Nlyte Software (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results