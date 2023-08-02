HDPE Ball Valves Market to Reach USD 3.17 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.5 Percent during the Forecast Period
The HDPE ball valve market is undergoing a remarkable surge, propelled by a multitude of impactful trends.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 02, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the HDPE Ball Valves Market was USD 2.18 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 3.17 Bn by 2029.
HDPE Ball Valves Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the HDPE Ball Valves market size. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the HDPE Ball Valves Market.
HDPE Ball Valves Market Dynamics
The increasing demand from the oil and gas and construction sector and increasing government investment in residential construction buildings are the driving factors for market growth. The lack of awareness among end-users about the advantages of HDPE ball valves restrain the market growth.
HDPE Ball Valves Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to dominate the HDPE Ball Valves Market during the forecast period. The increasing need for HDPE ball valves in several industries including oil and gas and water and wastewater treatment.
HDPE Ball Valves Market Segmentation
By Product
Small-Sized
Medium-Sized
Large-Sized
By Type
Municipal Work
Indoor Drainage System
Industrial Drainage
Agricultural Drainage
Others
By Application
Water treatment industry
Oil and gas industry
Construction industry
Others
HDPE Ball Valves's Key Competitors include:
Wavin (Netherlands)
Friatec (Germany)
GPS (China)
Plasson (Italy)
Agru (Switzerland)
Simona (Italy)
Radius Systems (UK)
Uponor (Finland)
Polyplastic Group (Japan)
Alfa Laval (Sweden)
Weir Group (UK)
Pentair (US)
Metso (Finland)
Emerson Electric Co. (US)
ITT Corporation (US)
Circor International (US)
Swagelok (US)
AVK Holding (Denmark)
Maximize Market Research is leading Engineering Equipment research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense and other manufacturing sectors.
