Broccoli Microgreens Market to reach USD 366.01 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 5.73 percent over the forecast period
The Broccoli Microgreens are majorly known for their rich nutritional profile and distinct and characterized flavor which is identified to be one of the key resources in the nutrition market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 02, 2023 ) The report analyzed by Maximize Market Research, on the Broccoli Microgreens Market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape. The total global market for the Broccoli Microgreens Market was valued at USD 247.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.73 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 366.01 Bn by 2029.
Broccoli Microgreens Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Broccoli Microgreens Market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors, and predictions. The data primary and secondary collection methods for analysis are used for market analysis.
Broccoli Microgreens Market Dynamics
The increasing focus on healthy eating habits and the demand for nutrient-dense foods, the growing adoption of Broccoli Microgreens in the food industry, and the increase of urban agriculture are the driving factors for the market growth.
Broccoli Microgreens Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Broccoli Microgreens Market during the forecast period. The increasing health consciousness and growing shift towards Western culinary trends drive the regional market.
Broccoli Microgreens Market Segmentation
By Psychography
Health-Conscious Individuals
Culinary Enthusiasts
Environmentally Conscious Consumers
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets
Online Grocery Stores
Farmers’ Markets
Direct-To-Consumer
By Farming
Small Scale Urban Farmers
Large Scale Commercial Farmers
Broccoli Microgreens Key Competitors include:
Gotham Greens
Fresh Origins
BrightFarms
Urban Crops
Koppert Cress
AeroFarms
Sundrop Farms
Farm.One
Greenbelt Microgreens
Living Greens Farm
Hamama
City-Hydro
Del Fresco Produce
Windset Farms
PodPonics
Topline Farms
Plenty
Square Roots
The Chef's Garden
Mirai Co. Ltd.
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Arugula Microgreen Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 329.17 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 9 percent during the forecast period.
Smart Indoor Garden Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 225.65 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.09 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
