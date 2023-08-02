Digital BSS Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028
The Digital BSS Market is estimated at USD 5.8 billion in 2023 to USD 12.5 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.6% according to new research report by MarketsandMarkets™
The digital BSS solutions facilitate integration with a wide range of third-party systems and APIs, such as CRM, ERP, and marketing automation platforms, which boosts the market. This integration streamlines data exchange, enhances operational efficiency, and enables seamless end-to-end processes across multiple systems. It empowers service providers to create a connected ecosystem, deliver an exceptional customer experience, and optimize their operations for sustained growth and success.
By vertical, the healthcare segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Digital BSS solutions in the healthcare vertical are technology platforms and tools that enable healthcare organizations to manage their business operations efficiently and effectively in the digital era. These solutions encompass various aspects of patient management, billing and revenue management, appointment scheduling, and medical records management.
By service, license, and maintenance segment is expected to register the largest market size during the forecast period.
The license services are periodic and subscription-based and are offered by digital BSS service providers and system integrators. Due to the adoption of such periodic, subscription-based services across developed as well as developing economies, the license and maintenance segment is expected to fuel the overall growth of the services segment.
Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities during the forecast period. The major Asia Pacific countries that are expected to witness high growth rates include India, China, Singapore, Australia, and Japan. The competition in this region is fragmented, and the cloud providers are looking at expanding the base of their solutions to most of these countries as a result of improvements in infrastructures and other business strategic moves. The enterprises in Asia Pacific are not as proficient as those in North America and Europe in terms of information, security awareness, and technical expertise. Nevertheless, the adoption of cloud consulting and implementation services is gaining traction in the region to transform business operations.
Market Players
The major vendors covered in the digital BSS include Amdocs Limited (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), LM Ericsson Telephone Company (Sweden), CSG Systems International, Inc. (US), Nokia Corporation (Finland), International Business Machines Corporation (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Optiva Inc. (Canada), Sigma Systems Canada LP. (US), Cerillion Technologies Limited (UK), Sterlite Technologies Limited (India), Accenture plc (Ireland), Capgemini SE (France), Infosys Limited (India), Oracle Corporation (US), Mahindra Comviva (India), Qvantel (Finland), BearingPoint (Netherlands), Formula Telecom Solutions Ltd. (US), MATRIXX Software, Inc. (US), MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (UK), and Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India). Hansen Technologies (Australia), Comarch SA (Poland), Avema Corporation (Ontario), and Suntech S.A. (Poland).
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
