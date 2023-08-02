Rising Demand for Copper Clad Laminates in Automotive Applications | Expert Review
Copper Clad Laminates (CCL) Market Research: Crucial for PCBs in electronics, automotive, aerospace, etc. Rising demand driven by tech advancements and industry growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 02, 2023 ) The Copper Clad Laminates (CCL) industry produces composite materials used in printed circuit boards (PCBs). These laminates, consisting of copper foil bonded to a substrate, are essential components in electronics, telecommunications, automotive, aerospace, and various other industries. The industry's demand is driven by the growing adoption of electronic devices and technological advancements across different sectors. The report "Copper Clad Laminates Market by Application (Computers, Communication Systems, Consumer Appliances, Vehicle electronics, Healthcare Devices), Product Type (Rigid, Flexible), Reinforcement Material Type, Resin Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2027", size is estimated to be USD 16.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 21.6 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7%.
The main forces behind the growth of the copper clad laminate market are growth in 5G infrastructure and the increasing use of PCBs across various applications. Rising raw material prices is a major market restraint. The technological shift in automotive sector to electric vehicles is a major opportunity in the copper clad laminate market. The biggest difficulties or challenge is the effect of supply chain disruption due to global chip shortage.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=100748480
Browse in-depth TOC on "Copper Clad Laminates Market”
110- Market Data Tables
39- Figures
177- Pages
Copper Clad Laminates Market Key Players Analysis
The major players are Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd. (China), Shengyi Technology Co., Ltd (China), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Taiwan Union Technology Corporation (Taiwan) and others are covered in the Copper clad laminate market. Expansion, mergers, joint ventures, and the development of novel products are the primary strategies employed by the leading players to build the Copper clad laminate market.
Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd. (China) manufactures copper clad laminates and produces component materials such as copper foil, glass yarn, glass fabric, bleached kraft paper, epoxy resin, and glass fabric. The group also manufactures laminate goods, such as glass epoxy and flame-resistant paper laminates. The group runs more than 20 factories in southern and eastern China. The company also produces and sells chemicals, glass fabric, bleached kraft paper, and other products through its subsidiaries.
Shengyi Technology Co., Ltd (China), is a manufacturer of electronic circuit base materials. The company produces high-end electronic materials such as CCL, prepreg, insulation boards, metal-based CCL, resin-coated copper (RCC). Products are mostly used to create multi-layer boards and PCBs with single and double sides. The company has headquarters in China.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=100748480
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), manufacturers plastic products, chemicals, electronic materials, fibres & textiles, and machinery & switchgear. It is a major producer of copper clad laminates and polyester fibres for use in electronic materials. The products manufactured find use in different industries such as transport materials, household items, building material coatings, 3C appliances, industrial applications, civil farms, outdoor sports, etc. The company has operations in China with dealers worldwide.
By type, Rigid copper clad laminates accounted for the largest share
Copper clad laminate or CCL is a type of material used in PCBs. It is made using reinforcement materials like glass fiber, paper, or other materials, impregnated with resin adhesive like epoxy, phenolic etc. and covered with copper foil on either side or one side. The Copper clad laminates Market has been segmented based on its type i.e., rigid copper clad laminate and flexible copper laminate. The rigid laminates are used in several end-use applications including consumer electronics, communications, automotive, and aerospace industries. The rigid copper clad laminates dominate the market owing to its wide application base, enhanced properties, strength and durability.
By reinforcement material, glass fiber accounted for the largest market share
The Copper clad laminates market has been segmented based on the reinforcement material. The market is segmented as fiber glass, paper base and compound materials as per the reinforcement material used in the copper clad laminates. The fiberglass reinforcement material segment of the market dominates the market. The high market share is mainly driven by its application in different electronic products as it provides better electronic performance and cost-effectiveness.
By resin type, epoxy accounted for the largest market share
The Copper clad laminates market has been segmented based on the resins used in the copper clad laminates i.e., epoxy, phenolic, polyimide and others. Epoxy is the most common resin used in copper clad laminates. Due to a wide application base like home appliances, IT peripherals, consumer electronics, and electronic communication systems, it dominates the market. Paper-phenolic copper clad laminates are cost effective. It is used in IT peripherals, communication systems and consumer electronics.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Copper Clad Laminates Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=100748480
By Application, communication systems accounted for the largest share in 2021
Copper clad laminates can be used in a variety of applications like computers, communication systems, consumer appliances, vehicle electronics, healthcare devices and defense technology. According to projections, the communication systems will be the biggest market for copper clad laminates. The market for 5G infrastructure is expanding as a result of rising acceptance of virtual networking in the telecom industry, lower latency in 5G, and an increase in mobile traffic data. High consumer demand and industrial automation generates increased demands for effective communication systems which drives the market for copper clad laminates.
APAC is projected to account for the largest share of copper clad laminates in 2021
The largest market for copper clad laminates is anticipated to be in APAC over the projected period. China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan are the main contributors in the same. The growth is led by rapid increasing demand for copper clad laminates from various industries, including computers, communication systems, consumer appliances, vehicle electronics, healthcare devices etc. The investments in 5G infrastructure and technological shift in automobile sector to electric vehicles is a major reason for growth of copper clad laminate market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
The main forces behind the growth of the copper clad laminate market are growth in 5G infrastructure and the increasing use of PCBs across various applications. Rising raw material prices is a major market restraint. The technological shift in automotive sector to electric vehicles is a major opportunity in the copper clad laminate market. The biggest difficulties or challenge is the effect of supply chain disruption due to global chip shortage.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=100748480
Browse in-depth TOC on "Copper Clad Laminates Market”
110- Market Data Tables
39- Figures
177- Pages
Copper Clad Laminates Market Key Players Analysis
The major players are Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd. (China), Shengyi Technology Co., Ltd (China), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Taiwan Union Technology Corporation (Taiwan) and others are covered in the Copper clad laminate market. Expansion, mergers, joint ventures, and the development of novel products are the primary strategies employed by the leading players to build the Copper clad laminate market.
Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd. (China) manufactures copper clad laminates and produces component materials such as copper foil, glass yarn, glass fabric, bleached kraft paper, epoxy resin, and glass fabric. The group also manufactures laminate goods, such as glass epoxy and flame-resistant paper laminates. The group runs more than 20 factories in southern and eastern China. The company also produces and sells chemicals, glass fabric, bleached kraft paper, and other products through its subsidiaries.
Shengyi Technology Co., Ltd (China), is a manufacturer of electronic circuit base materials. The company produces high-end electronic materials such as CCL, prepreg, insulation boards, metal-based CCL, resin-coated copper (RCC). Products are mostly used to create multi-layer boards and PCBs with single and double sides. The company has headquarters in China.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=100748480
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), manufacturers plastic products, chemicals, electronic materials, fibres & textiles, and machinery & switchgear. It is a major producer of copper clad laminates and polyester fibres for use in electronic materials. The products manufactured find use in different industries such as transport materials, household items, building material coatings, 3C appliances, industrial applications, civil farms, outdoor sports, etc. The company has operations in China with dealers worldwide.
By type, Rigid copper clad laminates accounted for the largest share
Copper clad laminate or CCL is a type of material used in PCBs. It is made using reinforcement materials like glass fiber, paper, or other materials, impregnated with resin adhesive like epoxy, phenolic etc. and covered with copper foil on either side or one side. The Copper clad laminates Market has been segmented based on its type i.e., rigid copper clad laminate and flexible copper laminate. The rigid laminates are used in several end-use applications including consumer electronics, communications, automotive, and aerospace industries. The rigid copper clad laminates dominate the market owing to its wide application base, enhanced properties, strength and durability.
By reinforcement material, glass fiber accounted for the largest market share
The Copper clad laminates market has been segmented based on the reinforcement material. The market is segmented as fiber glass, paper base and compound materials as per the reinforcement material used in the copper clad laminates. The fiberglass reinforcement material segment of the market dominates the market. The high market share is mainly driven by its application in different electronic products as it provides better electronic performance and cost-effectiveness.
By resin type, epoxy accounted for the largest market share
The Copper clad laminates market has been segmented based on the resins used in the copper clad laminates i.e., epoxy, phenolic, polyimide and others. Epoxy is the most common resin used in copper clad laminates. Due to a wide application base like home appliances, IT peripherals, consumer electronics, and electronic communication systems, it dominates the market. Paper-phenolic copper clad laminates are cost effective. It is used in IT peripherals, communication systems and consumer electronics.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Copper Clad Laminates Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=100748480
By Application, communication systems accounted for the largest share in 2021
Copper clad laminates can be used in a variety of applications like computers, communication systems, consumer appliances, vehicle electronics, healthcare devices and defense technology. According to projections, the communication systems will be the biggest market for copper clad laminates. The market for 5G infrastructure is expanding as a result of rising acceptance of virtual networking in the telecom industry, lower latency in 5G, and an increase in mobile traffic data. High consumer demand and industrial automation generates increased demands for effective communication systems which drives the market for copper clad laminates.
APAC is projected to account for the largest share of copper clad laminates in 2021
The largest market for copper clad laminates is anticipated to be in APAC over the projected period. China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan are the main contributors in the same. The growth is led by rapid increasing demand for copper clad laminates from various industries, including computers, communication systems, consumer appliances, vehicle electronics, healthcare devices etc. The investments in 5G infrastructure and technological shift in automobile sector to electric vehicles is a major reason for growth of copper clad laminate market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results