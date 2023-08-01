AR/VR Chip Market to grow at a CAGR of 13.7 percent to reach USD 3.2 Bn by 2029 over the Forecast Period
The growing awareness about the potential benefits of AR and VR in enhancing user experiences and improving productivity is also contributing to market growth.
As per Maximize Market research, the AR-VR Chip Market was USD 1.3 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 3.2 Bn by 2029
AR/VR Chip Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report involves a thorough region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the AR/VR Chip Market size and share. The technology adoption, financial standing, portfolio, merger and acquisition, joint ventures and strategic alliances are covered in the competitive environment for the AR/VR Chip market.
AR/VR Chip Market Dynamics
The advancements in fabrication and chip design processes, growing investments in AR/VR technologies by key companies and the expansion of the application of AR/VR in several industries are the boosting factors for the AR/VR Chip Market growth. The increasing demand for enhanced user experiences and Consumer preferences is also the key driver for market growth.
AR/VR Chip Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the AR/VR Chip Market over the forecast period. The rising disposable incomes and technological advancements are the fueling factors for regional market growth.
AR/VR Chip Market Segmentation
By Chip Type
CPU/GPU Chip
Sensor Chip
Connectivity Chip
FPGA Chip
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Distributors
By Application
Gaming
Entertainment and Media
Education and Training
Healthcare
Retail and E-commerce
Aerospace and Defence
Automotive
By End-User
Consumer Electronics
Enterprise and Commercial
Medical and Healthcare
Automotive
AR/VR Chip Key Competitors include:
Qualcomm
MediaTek
Nvidia
AMD
Intel
Samsung
HiSilicon
Rockchip
Spreadtrum
Marvell
Infineon
STMicroelectronics
Texas Instruments
Cadence Design Systems
Mentor Graphics
Synopsys
ARM
Imagination Technologies
Xilinx
Maximize Market Research is leading Electronics research firm, has also published the following reports:
Semiconductor Chip Ecosystem Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 1293.9 Bn Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.2 percent during the forecast period.
Neural Processor Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 620 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 18.2 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
