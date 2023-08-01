Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market to Reach USD 9.2 Bn by 2029 over the Forecast Period
Advanced materials, better sealing mechanisms, and automation have made hygienic pumps and valves more efficient and effective.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 01, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market was USD 6.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 9.2 Bn by 2029.
Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Hygienic Pumps and Valves market size. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market.
Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market Dynamics
The increasing focus on health and safety, expansion of distribution channels increasing demand for hygienic and sustainable products are the fuelling factors for the market growth. The increasing demand for process automation in industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, etc. is also the key driver of the market.
Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to have the highest CAGR for the market over the forecast period. This is due to the presence of major food and beverage businesses and rising pharmaceutical investments.
Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market Segmentation
By Type
Centrifugal Pumps
Positive Displacement Pumps
Rotary Pumps
Others
By Function
Flow Control Valves
Pressure Control Valves
Safety Valves
Drain Valves
Others
By Material of Construction
Stainless Steel
Plastic
Aluminium
Alloy
By Operating Principle
Manual
Solenoid
Electric
Pneumatic
Hydraulic
Others
Hygienic Pumps and Valves Key Competitors include:
Flowserve Corporation
ITT Inc.
Crane Co.
Graco Inc.
Xylem Inc.
SPX FLOW, Inc.
Fristam Pumps USA
KSB SE & Co. KGaA
Burkert Fluid Control Systems
KIESELMANN GmbH
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
