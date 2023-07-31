eVTOL Aircraft Market Takes Flight: Projected USD 23.4 Billion by 2035
eVTOL Aircraft Market by Lift Technology, Propulsion Type, System (Batteries & Cells, Electric Motors/Engine, Aerostructures, Avionics, Software), Mode of Operation, Application, Mtow, Range and Region - Global Forecast to 2035
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 31, 2023 ) The eVTOL Aircraft Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 23.4 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 52.0% from 2023 to 2035. Some of the factors fueling the market’s growth include the growing need for green energy and noise-free aircraft, increasing demand for alternative modes of transport, and improving technologies in batteries, motors, and power electronics. The increasing need for sustainable aviation practices, rising prices of conventional aviation fuel, and technological advancements provide lucrative opportunities for EVTOL Aircraft providers during the forecast period. Urban travel is evolving rapidly with new technologies and transport modes.
The EVTOL Aircraft market is witnessing technological advancements right from structural materials to adoption across systems. One of which is Urban Air Mobility (UAM), a concept which incorporates technological advancements in hybrid fuel systems and flight automation. Urban air mobility eVTOL platforms include Air Taxis, Personal Air vehicles (PAV), Cargo Air vehicles (CAV), and Air ambulances. On-demand air taxi services have the potential to improve urban mobility for businesses radically.
Based on Propulsion Type, The EVTOL Aircraft market has been segmented on the basis of propulsion type into fully electric, hybrid, and electric hydrogen. Propulsion type in EVTOL refers to the means by which electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft generate thrust for propulsion. Fully electric propulsion relies solely on electric power sources, such as batteries, to drive the aircraft's motors and provide thrust. This propulsion type is currently dominating the market due to several factors. Firstly, it offers zero-emission operations, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions. Additionally, advancements in battery technology have improved energy storage capacity, allowing for longer flight durations. Furthermore, the simplicity and reliability of fully electric propulsion systems contribute to their larger market share in EVTOL aircraft.
Based on Lift Technology, the EVTOL Aircraft market has been segmented into vectored thrust, multi-rotor, and lift plus cruise. Lift technology type in EVTOL refers to the mechanisms employed by electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft to generate the necessary lift for flight. Vectored thrust utilizes thrust vectoring mechanisms to manipulate the direction of propulsive force, while multirotor systems rely on multiple rotors to generate lift. Lift plus Cruise combines the use of fixed wings for efficient cruise flight with additional lift-producing mechanisms during take-off and landing. Among these options, multirotor technology is expected to exhibit a faster compound growth rate. This is due to its inherent advantages, such as vertical take-off and landing capabilities, maneuverability, and simplified control systems, making it more suitable for urban air mobility applications and driving market demand.
Based on Mode of Operation, The EVTOL Aircraft market has been segmented into piloted and autonomous. Mode of operation in EVTOL refers to the manner in which electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft are controlled and operated. Autonomous mode involves the aircraft operating without direct human intervention, relying on advanced sensors, navigation systems, and artificial intelligence algorithms. In contrast, piloted mode involves human pilots actively controlling and maneuvering the aircraft. Despite the potential benefits of autonomous operation, piloted mode is expected to grow at a faster compound rate. This is primarily due to regulatory and safety concerns surrounding autonomous flight, as well as the preference for human oversight and control in the early stages of EVTOL development, ensuring passenger trust and regulatory compliance.
Based on MTOW, The EVTOL Aircraft market has been segmented into 2000 Kg. MTOW, in the context of EVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing), stands for Maximum Take-off Weight. It refers to the maximum weight at which an EVTOL aircraft is certified to take off. This weight includes the aircraft's structure, systems, fuel or energy storage, payload, and passengers. The range of 1000-2000 KG for MTOW is expected to grow at a faster compound rate due to several factors. Firstly, this weight range aligns with the requirements for urban air mobility and short-haul transportation, which are the primary applications for EVTOL aircraft. Additionally, EVTOL vehicles within this weight range offer a good balance between payload capacity and energy efficiency, making them suitable for a wide range of missions while complying with regulatory restrictions. Moreover, advancements in battery technology and lightweight materials have facilitated the development of EVTOL aircraft within this weight category, contributing to its faster compound rate of growth.
Based on Range, the EVTOL market has been segmented into < 200 Km and > 200 Km. EVTOL range refers to the maximum distance an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft can travel on a single charge or energy supply. It represents the operational range or endurance of the EVTOL vehicle, indicating how far it can fly before requiring recharging or refueling. EVTOL aircraft with a range exceeding 200 Km can cater to longer-distance travel demands, making them attractive for commuters and travellers. Additionally, advancements in battery technology and energy efficiency have increased the range of capabilities of EVTOL vehicles, enabling them to cover greater distances. This expanded range capability paves the way for new market opportunities and fosters the growth of EVTOL transportation networks connecting cities and regions.
Key Market Players
Major players operating in the EVTOL Aircraft market include Jaunt Air Mobility (US), Lilium (Germany), Volocopter (Germany), and EHang (China), among others. EVTOL Aircraft manufacturers are primarily focused on research and development (R&D) and innovations aimed at a lot of areas. These areas include battery technology, where companies are focusing on improving energy density, charging speed, and battery lifespan. Aerodynamics and propulsion are also receiving attention, with research aimed at optimizing designs to enhance efficiency and reduce energy consumption. Additionally, significant investments are being made in autonomy and flight control systems, leveraging advanced sensor technologies and artificial intelligence to enable safer and more reliable operations. These focused R&D initiatives are poised to drive the progress of the eVTOL market, paving the way for efficient and autonomous air transportation solutions.
Major players operating in the EVTOL Aircraft market include Jaunt Air Mobility (US), Lilium (Germany), Volocopter (Germany), and EHang (China), among others. EVTOL Aircraft manufacturers are primarily focused on research and development (R&D) and innovations aimed at a lot of areas. These areas include battery technology, where companies are focusing on improving energy density, charging speed, and battery lifespan. Aerodynamics and propulsion are also receiving attention, with research aimed at optimizing designs to enhance efficiency and reduce energy consumption. Additionally, significant investments are being made in autonomy and flight control systems, leveraging advanced sensor technologies and artificial intelligence to enable safer and more reliable operations. These focused R&D initiatives are poised to drive the progress of the eVTOL market, paving the way for efficient and autonomous air transportation solutions.
