Proppants Industry Outlook: Assessing Demand and Market Dynamics
Proppants market research reveals key players and their products, impact of energy prices, technology advancements, and government policies. #Proppants #Research
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 29, 2023 ) The report Proppants Market by Type(Frac Sand, Resin-Coated Proppant, Ceramic Proppant), Application (Shale Gas, Tight Gas, Coalbedmethane & Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The proppants market is estimated to be USD 7.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2020 to 2025. The improvements in fracturing technology and new drilling techniques, increasing proppants consumption per well, innovation in proppants technologies and the growing natural gas demand to ensure energy security is driving the proppants market during the forecast period.
The proppants industry is a part of the oil and gas sector, providing small solid particles used in hydraulic fracturing. Demand for proppants is closely tied to oil and gas production and exploration activities. Factors influencing demand include energy prices, technology advancements, government policies, and environmental concerns. For up-to-date information, consult industry reports and news sources.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Proppants Market”
114 - Market Data Tables
53 - Figures
166 - Pages
Frac Sand is estimated to be the largest type in the proppants market.
Frac sand is a widely used proppant. It is a naturally occurring proppant made from high purity sandstone. These proppants are mostly applicable under closure pressure of 6,000 psi. US is the largest proppants market in the world and holds a significant share in the global market. In the US proppants market, frac sand is estimated to hold a major share, making frac sand to be the largest type in the proppants market.
Shale gas application holds the largest share in the proppants market
Shale gas is natural gas that is trapped in shale formations. Shales are fine-grained sedimentary rocks from which petroleum and natural gas are extracted. Hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling are used to extract shale gas from its reserves. The production of shale gas has rejuvenated the natural gas industry in the US and across the world. Proppant is widely used for the extraction of shale gas.
North America accounted for the largest share in the global proppants market
North America is the largest consumer of proppants because of large shale gas, tight gas, and coal bed methane reserves in the region. The hydraulic fracturing market is mainly concentrated in the US, accounting for more than 85% of the overall North American market, which has resulted in high demand for proppants in the country. The US is currently the largest shale gas producing country worldwide with 862 Tcf shale gas reserves. The oil & gas industry makes up a significant part of the US economy, and around 90% of the oil & gas rigs in the country have used fracking. The efficiency in hydraulic fracking has led to the massive expansion of drilling, which helped the energy prices to be historically low.
The leading players in the market are Carbo Ceramics Inc. (US), COVIA (US, JSC Borovichi Refractories Plant (Russia), U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (US), Hi-Crush Inc. (US), Mineração Curimbaba (Brazil), Xinmi Wanli Industry Development Co., Ltd. (China), Atlas Sand Company, Llc (US), and HEXION (US).
Carbo Ceramics: Carbo Ceramics is a leading provider of ceramic proppants and resin-coated proppants for hydraulic fracturing operations.
U.S. Silica Holdings: U.S. Silica is a prominent producer of industrial minerals, including silica sand used as proppants in the oil and gas industry.
Hi-Crush: Hi-Crush specializes in the production of high-quality frac sand used as proppants in hydraulic fracturing.
