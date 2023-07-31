Agar Market to Reach USD 359.25 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.52 Percent during the forecast period
Growing demand for new agar packaging and accessories creates market growth opportunities.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 31, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Agar Market was USD 263.45 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.52 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 359.25 Mn by 2029.
Agar Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Agar market size. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the Agar Market.
Agar Market Dynamics
The rising focus on health and wellness, growing awareness of organic food benefits such as reduced allergy risks and better digestion, and consumer preference towards environmentally-friendly food options are the driving factors for the Agar Market growth.
Agar Market Regional Insights
Europe dominated the largest Agar Market share in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The presence of expertise in organic products and the established organic products market drives the Agar market growth.
Agar Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Food and Beverage
Microbiology
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
By Applications
Gelling Agent
Stabilizer
Thickener
Emulsifier
By Forms
Powder
Flakes
Bars
By Grades
Gel Strength
Particle Size
Clarity
Agar's Key Competitors include:
Gelrite
CP Kelco
FMC BioPolymer
LOTTE Fine Chemicals
Biotec Pharmacon
Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Co. Ltd
Weifang Ocean Chemical
Fujian Fuda Marine Biotechnology
Agarmex S.A. de C.V.
Kingyen International
B&G Foods
Marinus
Natural Agar
Agar Corporation
Shantou Chenghai Haixin Agar Co. Ltd
FMC BioPolymer (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Seaweed Industry (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Agar-agar (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Sagardeep Marine
Seachem
Himedia Laboratories
Lonza Group
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Sigma-Aldrich
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
