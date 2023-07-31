Active Packaging Market to reach USD 21.23 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 5.5 percent over the forecast period
Rapid technology changes are leading to exciting developments in the active and modified atmosphere packaging market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 31, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Active Packaging Market” was valued at USD 14.60 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 21.23 Bn by 2029. The report analyzed by Maximize Market Research, on the Active Packaging market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape.
Active Packaging Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Active Packaging Market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors, and predictions. The data primary and secondary collection methods for analysis are used for market analysis.
Active Packaging Market Dynamics
The rising awareness of health and wellness and growth in the E-Commerce Industry are the market growth drivers. The growing advancement in active packaging technologies is the upcoming opportunity for market growth. The high implementation costs are hampering factors for market growth.
Active Packaging Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest active packaging market in 2022. The increasing demand for packaged food and beverages and the growing awareness about food safety are the boosting factors for market growth.
Active Packaging Market Segmentation
By Technology
Gas Scavenger
Antimicrobial Agent
Moisture Absorber
Others
By End User
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceutical
Electronics and Electrical
Automotive
Agriculture
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Shipping &Logistics
Others
Active Packaging Key Competitors include:
Amcor plc.
Avery Dennison Corporation
R. Grace and Company
Graham Packaging Company Inc.
3M
Alter Group Inc.
Graham Packaging Company
BASF
WestRock
Ball Corporation
Sealed Air Corporation
Mondi
Active Packaging Ltd.
