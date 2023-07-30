Middle East and Africa Military Land Vehicles Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.17 percent to reach USD 294.60 Mn by 2029
The demand for environmentally friendly vehicles is driving the adoption of electric and hybrid technology in military land vehicles.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 30, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Middle East and Africa Military Land Vehicles Market was USD 193.74 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.17 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 294.60 Mn by 2029
Middle East and Africa Military Land Vehicles Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The data for the report is gathered by using both the research methodologies that are primary and secondary and the data collected through research was combined for accurate inference for the Middle East and Africa Military Land Vehicles Market.
Middle East and Africa Military Land Vehicles Market Dynamics
The Emerging military technology and the increasing demand for environmentally friendly vehicles are the driving factors for the market growth. The limited defense budgets restrain the growth of the Middle East and Africa Military Land Vehicles market.
Middle East and Africa Military Land Vehicles Market Regional Insights
South Africa dominated the largest Military Land Vehicles Market share in 2022. The well-established defense sector and increasing demand for the sophisticated air defense system are the regional market growth.
Middle East and Africa Military Land Vehicles Market Segmentation
By Offering
Platform
Service
By Product Type
Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV)
Armored Personnel Carriers (APC)
Main Battle Tanks (MBT)
Light Multirole Vehicles (LMV)
Tactical Trucks
By Application
Defense and Combat
Logistics and Transportation
Middle East and Africa Military Land Vehicles Market Key Competitors include:
ROSTEC
Lockheed Martin Corporation
The Boeing Company
Abu Dhabi Ship Building Co.
BMC Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
Fincantieri SpA
Maximize Market Research is leading Aerospace and Defence research firm, has also published the following reports:
Europe Military Land Vehicle Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 845.45 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.81 percent during the forecast period.
South America Military Land Vehicles Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 159.03 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.88 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Aerospace and Defence research firm, has also published the following reports:
Europe Military Land Vehicle Market- The Market size is expected to reach USD 845.45 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.81 percent during the forecast period.
South America Military Land Vehicles Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 159.03 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.88 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
