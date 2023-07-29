North America Lithium Metal Market to Reach USD 1544.7 Mn by 2029
Companies are adopting responsible mining practices and investing in technologies that minimize lithium production's ecological impact.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 29, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the North America Lithium Metal Market was USD 414.3 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1544.7 Mn by 2029.
North America Lithium Metal Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The bottom-up approach used to estimate the North America Lithium Metal market size. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the North America Lithium Metal Market.
North America Lithium Metal Market Dynamics
The increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), favorable government policies and incentives, the growing focus on renewable energy sources, and the expansion energy storage are the factors that drive the North America Lithium Metal Market growth. The advancements in lithium-ion battery technology are major growth drivers for the market.
North America Lithium Metal Market Regional Insights
The US dominated the North America Lithium Metal Market in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), supportive government initiatives, and growing consumer preferences for sustainable transportation are the regional market growth drivers.
North America Lithium Metal Market Segmentation
By Source
Salt Lake Brine
Lithium Ores
By Application
Lithium-ion Anode Material
Alloy
Intermediates
Others
By End Users
Batteries
Metal Processing
Pharmaceutical
Others
North America Lithium Metal Market Key Competitors include:
Albemarle Corporation,
Alpha-En Corporation
American Elements
China Energy Lithium Co.
Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd.
Li-Metal Corp.
Livent Corporation,
Pure Lithium
Sion Power Corporation.
Spectrum Chemical
Lithium Americas
TRU Group Inc
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense and other manufacturing sectors.
