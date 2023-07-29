Social Security Insurance Market to Reach USD 4.63 Bn by 2029
Insurance policies are designed to cover several risks including health expenses, disability, life events, property damage and liability. Insurance plays a complementary role in the context of Social Security.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 29, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Social Security Insurance Market was USD 3.4 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 4.63 Bn by 2029.
Social Security Insurance Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Social Security Insurance Market size. The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Social Security Insurance Market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment and expansion plans by key competitors and predictions. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the Social Security Insurance industry.
Social Security Insurance Market Dynamics
Rising demand for retirement planning and financial security with a rising aging population and government Initiatives is the influencing factor for market growth. Financial Sustainability is a restraining factor for the Social Security Insurance Market growth.
Social Security Insurance Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Social Security Insurance Market in 2022. The rising aging population and government support and regulation are the regional growth drivers of the Social Security Insurance Market.
Social Security Insurance Market Segmentation
By Insurance Type
Retirement Insurance
Disability Insurance
Survivor Insurance
Healthcare Insurance
Unemployment Insurance
By End User
Individuals
Employers
Government Employees
Self-employed/Independent Workers
By Distribution Channel
Insurance Agents/Brokers
Direct Sales
Online Channels
Bancassurance
Social Security Insurance Market Key Competitors include:
Allianz
Aetna Inc.,
AXA
Cigna
Bupa Global
Expacare Limited
Foyer Group
GeoBlue
Berkshire Hathaway
Ping An Insurance
AIA Group
China Life Insurance
Humana
Munich
CSA Travel Protection DBA Generali Global Assistance & Insurance Services
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
